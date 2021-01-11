Norfolk High boys basketball looks to build on blowout win last Thursday as the prepare for Lincoln North Star this weekend

The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 3-7 on the season after splitting two games last week.
They lost at home last Tuesday to Omaha North 65-59 and then won at South Sioux City last Thursday 81-49. This year the Panthers have beaten North Platte, Lincoln High, and South Sioux City while falling to Millard South, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, and Omaha North. Norfolk is being outscored on average through ten games 74.4-65.3. The Panthers return to action on Friday when they visit 3-4 Lincoln North Star.