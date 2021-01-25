Norfolk High boys basketball looks to bounce back from Saturday's loss with pair of games this week

The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 4-10 on the season after splitting two games last week.
They edged Lincoln High at home last Thursday 66-64 before falling at fifth ranked Lincoln Pius X on Saturday 91-56 in a game heard on 106 KIX. This year the Panthers have beaten North Platte, Lincoln High twice, and South Sioux City while falling to Millard South, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Omaha North, Lincoln North Star, Bellevue East, and Lincoln Pius X. Norfolk is being outscored on average through 14 games 74.1-64.1. Kallan Herman is leading his team currently at 26.4 points per game, shooting 36% from three-point range, and 4.8 rebounds. The Panthers return to action on Tuesday when they host 0-11 Columbus and then visit 2-11 Fremont on Friday.