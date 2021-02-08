Norfolk High boys basketball looks to bounce back from Friday loss when they host Grand Island tonight

The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 5-12 on the season after dropping a 78-63 home contest to Lincoln Southeast last Friday night. 

Kallan Herman had 21 points and Colby James added twelve in the loss.  This year the Panthers have beaten North Platte, Lincoln High twice, South Sioux City, and Fremont while falling to Millard South, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Columbus, and Lincoln Southeast.  Norfolk is being outscored on average through 17 games 73-64.6.  Kallan Herman, who decommitted from Doane, is leading his team currently at 26.1 points per game, shooting 36% from three-point range, and 5.1 rebounds.  The Panthers return to action this evening at 6:30 when they host 9-9 Grand Island.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, February 8, 2021

Tom Brady was efficient and the Tampa Bay defense was devastating.  The combination has led to the Buccaneers’ second Super Bowl victory.  Brady threw for three first-half touchdowns and the Buccaneers stifled Kansas City’s offense in a 31-9 win over the Chiefs in a game heard on Newstalk WJ…

Northeast Hawks women's basketball earns road win at Central CC

Taylor Peter (Chambers, Neb.) and Patricija Peric (Zagreb, Croatia) each had a double-double on Saturday afternoon to help the Northeast Community women’s basketball team pick-up a 75-64 victory over Central Community College at the Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus, Neb. 