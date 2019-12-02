Norfolk High boys basketball looks to bounce back from 12-12 season

The Norfolk High boys basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday when they host Elkhorn South.
They will then visit either Lincoln East or Lincoln Southeast on Saturday in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. The Panthers return one starter in Cameron Eisenhauer and other letter winners in Tyson Stelling and Isaac Heimes from last year’s 12-12 team. Norfolk will showcase home games with Elkhorn South, Papillion La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Fremont, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln East. The Panthers will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 27-31 in Lincoln.