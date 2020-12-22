Norfolk High boys basketball looks for second win of the season tonight

The Norfolk High boys’ basketball team is 1-4 to start the season after earning their first victory of the year at the expense of home-team North Platte last Saturday 73-70. 

Kamari Moore had 23 points and eight rebounds and Kallan Herman netted 22 points.  This year the Panthers have lost to Millard South, Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, and Kearney with their lone win over North Platte.  Norfolk is being outscored on average through five contests 84-62.2.  Norfolk will showcase remaining home games with Lincoln Southwest, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Lincoln High, Columbus, Lincoln Southeast, Grand Island, Omaha Northwest, and Lincoln Northeast.  The Panthers will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament December 28-31 in Lincoln.  They return to action this evening when they host 1-1 Lincoln Journal Star eighth ranked Lincoln Southwest at 7:00.

