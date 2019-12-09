Norfolk High bowling team to compete in Unified Sports Bowling State Championships today

The Norfolk High bowling team competes today in the NSAA Unified Sports Bowling State Championships.
The event is held at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln starting with opening ceremonies at 10:30 AM and bowling at 11:00. The Panthers qualified by winning the District V Championship last Tuesday at Norfolk’s Kings Lanes. They bowled a 938 and won the event by 208 pins. Norfolk’s squad is made up of Kaden Sager, Daniel Thomson, Dylan Fuchs, Patrick Westby, & Brian Worrell. The field of competitors include Norfolk, Bellevue West, Millard North, Lincoln Southeast, North Bend Central, Grand Island Northwest, Scottsbluff, and Wahoo.