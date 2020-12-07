Norfolk High bowling team to be represented at NSAA Unified Sports Bowling State Championships

The Norfolk High bowling team is competing today in the NSAA Unified Sports Bowling State Championships.
The event is held at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha starting with opening ceremonies at 10:30 AM and bowling at 11:00. The Panthers qualified by winning the District V Championship last Tuesday at Norfolk’s Kings Lanes. They bowled a 919 and won the event by 179 pins. Norfolk’s squad is made up of Dawson Reiman, Sean Frerichs, Kaden Sager, Katelyn Anderson, and Calen Mefford. The field of competitors include Norfolk, Omaha Bryan, Millard West, North Bend Central, York, Grand Island Northwest, Alliance, and Millard North.