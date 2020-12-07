Norfolk High bowling team finishes as runner-up at State Championships

The Norfolk High bowling team finished as the runner-up at the NSAA Unified Sports Bowling State Championship today at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha.
They lost to North Bend Central 3-1 in the championship. The Tigers won the first two games 174-166 & 157-134. The Panthers claimed the third game 171-170 before North Bend Central won the fourth game 200-121 to win the crown. Norfolk had beaten Millard West 3-1 in the opening round and Grand Island Northwest in the semifinals 3-0. The Panther squad was made up of Dawson Reiman, Sean Frerichs, Kaden Sager, Katelyn Anderson, and Calen Mefford. The field of competitors included North Bend Central, Norfolk, Omaha Bryan, Millard West, York, Grand Island Northwest, Alliance, and Millard North.