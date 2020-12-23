Norfolk High basketball teams fall to Lincoln Southwest

The Norfolk High basketball teams were both dealt losses yesterday by Lincoln Southwest.

The Norfolk boys lost at home to the Lincoln Journal Star eighth ranked Silver Hawks 77-71 in double overtime to drop to 1-5.  The game was tied at 36 at halftime, knotted at 60 at the end of regulation, and tied at 67 at the end of the first overtime.  Kallan Herman led the Panthers with 33 points and five rebounds.  They drop to 1-5.

The Norfolk girls lost at Lincoln Journal Star third ranked Lincoln Southwest 41-34 to fall to 2-4 on the season.  The Lady Silver Hawks led 23-9 at halftime.  Chelsea Strom led the Lady Panthers with ten points.

