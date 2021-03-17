Norfolk High baseball to get 2021 underway on Thursday

The Norfolk High baseball team gets their season underway on Thursday when they visit Columbus for a doubleheader at 5:00.
Last season was cancelled due to COVID-19. Norfolk, who has 19 players out for the team, returns experience in only Grant Colligan and Colton Price. Their home schedule includes meetings with Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest, Hastings, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Wayne, South Sioux City, Lincoln Pius X, Archbishop Bergan, and the Norfolk Invite on April 24th.