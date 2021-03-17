Norfolk High baseball to get 2021 underway on Thursday

The Norfolk High baseball team gets their season underway on Thursday when they visit Columbus for a doubleheader at 5:00. 

Last season was cancelled due to COVID-19.  Norfolk, who has 19 players out for the team, returns experience in only Grant Colligan and Colton Price.  Their home schedule includes meetings with Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln Southwest, Hastings, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Wayne, South Sioux City, Lincoln Pius X, Archbishop Bergan, and the Norfolk Invite on April 24th.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, March 17, 2021

ESPN reports that after Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said in an Instagram post last night that he has filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, the Texans’ quarterback put out a statement saying he looks forward to clearing his name.  Watson responded on Twitter to word of the suit, saying he …