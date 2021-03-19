Norfolk High baseball & soccer teams open 2021 season

The Norfolk High baseball team opened their season with losses at Columbus as part of a douleheader 12-2 and 4-1. They are 0-2 on the season.
Game 1
1 2 3 4 5 R H E
Norfolk 0 0 2 0 0 2 5 1
Columbus 0 3 1 8 x 12 9 1
LP: Brody Konz
Colton Price (2 for 2, 1 Double, 1 Walk, 1 RBI)
Dustin Brenden (1 for 2, 1 Double, 1 Walk, 1 Run)
Grant Colligan (1 for 3)
Colby Nelson (1 for 2)
Game 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Norfolk 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 0
Columbus 0 2 1 1 0 0 x 4 8 0
LP: Jace Mohr (3 IP, 3 K)
Dustin Brenden (3 IP, 1 Run)
Brody Konz (1 for 1)
Jack Borgmann (1 for 3, 1 Double)
Jace Mohr (1 for 3)
Norfolk is now 0-2 and will face Lincoln East at home on Friday night at 5/7 p.m.
The Norfolk High boys soccer team opened their campaign with a 2-1 home win over Lincoln North Star.
Norfolk 2 LNS 1
Goals for Norfolk were scored by Anthony Castro and Brett Reestman.
Ben Schoenherr was credited with the first assist. The second goal was unassisted. Andrew Cudmore was outstanding in goal and was credited with 10 saves. Jacob Licking, Dalton Ruth, Tanner Eisenhauer, and Ethan Mortimer were strong in defending the back line. Jose Figueroa and Arturo Castro were key in the midfield while Mason Merkel was outstanding in pressing the offense for almost 80 minutes. Next up is Hasting on Saturday, to be played at Norfolk Middle School.
Norfolk JV 1 vs LNS JV 0
Lone goal was scored by Alanso Barajas via penalty kick. Peyton Vietor recorded the shutout in goal for the Panthers.
The Norfolk High girls soccer team lost their opener at Lincoln North Star 1-0
Lincoln North Star 1 Norfolk 0
Goal scored 5 minutes into the game.
Tasha Eisenhauer had 14 saves in goal
JV
Lincoln North Star 1 Norfolk 0