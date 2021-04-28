Norfolk High baseball rolling after a rout of South Sioux City

The Norfolk High baseball team has won eight of their last nine games after routing South Sioux City at home last night 9-1.  The Panthers improve to 10-15 on the season.  The Norfolk JV won their game as well 13-2.

         1   2   3   4   5   6   7   R   H   E

South Sioux City       0   0   0   0   0   0   1   1   4    4
Norfolk                      4   2   0   1   0   2   x   9   6    5
 
WP: Landon Vaughan (7 IP, 4 Hits, 0 Earned Runs, 4 K)
Dustin Brenden (2 for 4, 1 SB)
Grant Colligan (1 for 3, 4 Runs, 1 SB)
Hudson Waldow (1 for 3, 1 Double, 1 Run, 1 RBI)
Jack Borgmann (1 for 3, 1 Double, 2 Runs, 1 RBI)
Colby Nelson (1 for 1)
 
Dustin Brenden set the career record for stolen bases last night with his 19th stolen base. He did this in only one season. The previous record was 18, which was set in 2005-2007.
 
The Norfolk pitching staff had their 21 consecutive scoreless streak come to end on Tuesday night after South Sioux City scored a run in the top of the seventh inning. However, the pitching staff still has not given up an earned run in 22 consecutive innings.
 
Norfolk is now 10-15 on the season and have won 8 or their last 9 games.

