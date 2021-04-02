Norfolk High baseball falls in home doubleheader to Lincoln Southwest

The Norfolk High baseball team were swept in a home doubleheader by Lincoln Southwest 12-5 and 17-5.  The Panthers drop to 3-8 on the season.  The Norfolk JV were also swept by Lincoln Southwest 11-9 and 22-4.

                        1   2   3   4   5   6   7   R   H   E
Lincoln SW      5   1   3   1   0   0   2  12  12  2
Norfolk             0   0   0   0   1   1   3   5    5   4
 
LP: Brody Konz (4.0 IP, 10 Hits, 10 Runs, 8 Earned Runs, 1 K)
Jackson Schwanebeck (3.0 IP, 2 Hits, 2 Runs, 1 K)
Jeht Stateler (2 for 3, 1 RBI)
Dustin Brenden (1 for 3, 1 Run, 2 SB)
Grant Colligan (1 for 3, 1 Run, 1 RBI)
Brayden Lammers (1 for 4, 1 Run, 1 RBI, 1 SB)
 
                         1   2   3   4   5   R   H   E
Lincoln SW       6   3   7   1   0  17  13  4
Norfolk              0   1   0   0   4   5    7   5
 
LP: Andrew Papstein
Jack Borgmann (1.0 IP, 1 Hit, 0 Runs, 2 K)
Grant Colligan (2 for 3, 1 Run, 1 RBI)
Jackson Schwanebeck (1 for 2, 1 Run, 2 RBI)
Jack Borgmann (1 for 2, 1 RBI)
Colton Price (1 for 2)
Andrew Papstein (1 for 3)
Brayden Lammers (1 for 3)
 
Norfolk is now 3-8 on the season and will travel to Grand Island on Thursday to play Grand Island at 3 p.m. and Kearney at 5 p.m.


