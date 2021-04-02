Norfolk High baseball falls in home doubleheader to Lincoln Southwest

The Norfolk High baseball team were swept in a home doubleheader by Lincoln Southwest 12-5 and 17-5. The Panthers drop to 3-8 on the season. The Norfolk JV were also swept by Lincoln Southwest 11-9 and 22-4.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Lincoln SW 5 1 3 1 0 0 2 12 12 2
Norfolk 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 5 5 4
LP: Brody Konz (4.0 IP, 10 Hits, 10 Runs, 8 Earned Runs, 1 K)
Jackson Schwanebeck (3.0 IP, 2 Hits, 2 Runs, 1 K)
Jeht Stateler (2 for 3, 1 RBI)
Dustin Brenden (1 for 3, 1 Run, 2 SB)
Grant Colligan (1 for 3, 1 Run, 1 RBI)
Brayden Lammers (1 for 4, 1 Run, 1 RBI, 1 SB)
1 2 3 4 5 R H E
Lincoln SW 6 3 7 1 0 17 13 4
Norfolk 0 1 0 0 4 5 7 5
LP: Andrew Papstein
Jack Borgmann (1.0 IP, 1 Hit, 0 Runs, 2 K)
Grant Colligan (2 for 3, 1 Run, 1 RBI)
Jackson Schwanebeck (1 for 2, 1 Run, 2 RBI)
Jack Borgmann (1 for 2, 1 RBI)
Colton Price (1 for 2)
Andrew Papstein (1 for 3)
Brayden Lammers (1 for 3)
Norfolk is now 3-8 on the season and will travel to Grand Island on Thursday to play Grand Island at 3 p.m. and Kearney at 5 p.m.