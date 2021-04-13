Norfolk High baseball falls in doubleheader sweep by home-team Lincoln Southeast

The Norfolk baseball team was swept in a road doubleheader by Lincoln Southeast yesterday 16-6 and 10-9.  The Panthers drop to 3-13 on the season.  The Panther JV lost their game 7-2 and the reserves won their's 10-8.

                     1    2    3    4    5    6    R   H    E
Norfolk          0    0    0    0    4    2    6    9    4
Lincoln SE    2    4    0    1    2    7   16  19   2
 
LP: Brody Konz (4.0 IP, 11 Hits, 6 Earned Runs, 3 K)
Colton Price (3 for 3, 1 Double, 1 RBI)
Jace Mohr (2 for 3, 2 Runs)
Jeht Stateler (1 for 3, 1 Double, 2 RBI)
Jackson Schwanebeck (1 for 3, 1 Run, 1 RBI)
Grant Colligan (1 for 3, 1 RBI)
Jack Borgmann (1 for 3, 1 Run)
 
                      1    2    3    4    5    6    7    R    H    E
Norfolk           2    2    0    0    4    0    1    9    10   2
Lincoln SE     1    0    0    0    1    1    7    10   8    3
 
LP: Dustin Brenden (1.1 IP, 4 Hits, 7 Runs, 0 Earned Runs, 2 K)
SP: Jeht Stateler (2.0 IP, 2 Hits, 1 Earned Run, 2 K)
RP: Grant Colligan (3.1 IP, 2 Hits, 1 Earned Run, 5 K)
Brayden Lammers (3 for 5, 1 Run, 1 RBI, 1 SB)
Dustin Brenden (2 for 2, 1 Double, 1 Run, 1 SB)
Jackson Schwanebeck (2 for 4, 1 Double, 2 Runs, 1 RBI)
Hudson Waldow (1 for 3, 1 Double, 1 Run, 1 RBI)
Colton Price (1 for 4, 2 RBI)
Grant Colligan (1 for 4, 1 Run)
 
Norfolk is now 3-13 on the season and will play in Lincoln at the HAC Tournament on Thursday at noon against Lincoln Southeast.

