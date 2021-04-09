Norfolk High baseball drops two contests at Grand Island triangular

The Norfolk High baseball team endured two losses yesterday at the Grand Island triangular. They fell to the host team 10-9 in 11 innings and then lost to Kearney 4-0. The Panthers are now 3-10 on the season. The Norfolk JV split their contests, losing to Grand Island 10-9 and then beating Kearney 11-7.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 R H E
Norfolk 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 1 0 0 2 9 15 4
Grand Island 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 10 17 0
LP: Dustin Brenden (2.0 IP, 2 Earned Runs, 1 K)
SP: Brody Konz (3.0 IP, 2 Earned Runs, 3 K)
RP: Grant Colligan (5.0 IP, 0 Earned Runs, 1 K)
Andrew Papstein (3 for 5, 1 HR, 2 Runs, 2 RBI)
Colton Price (3 for 6, 1 Double, 1 Run, 2 RBI)
Jack Borgmann (2 for 5, 2 Doubles)
Dustin Brenden (2 for 4, 2 Runs, 1 RBI)
Grant Colligan (2 for 6, 2 RBI)
Brayden Lammers (1 Double)
Devon Bader and Colby Nelson each had a single
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
Kearney 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 4 3 1
Norfolk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1
LP: Landon Vaughan (5.0 IP, 2 Hits, 0 Earned Runs, 9 K)
RP: Jackson Schwanebeck (1.0 IP, 1 Hit, 1 Earned Run, 1 K)
RP: Jack Borgmann (1.0 IP, 0 Hits, 0 Runs)
Dustin Brenden (2 for 2)
Grant Colligan (2 for 3)
Hudson Waldow (1 for 3)
Norfolk is now 3-10 on the season and will play a single game against Hastings at home at 11:00 a.m.