Norfolk High baseball drops two contests at Grand Island triangular

The Norfolk High baseball team endured two losses yesterday at the Grand Island triangular.  They fell to the host team 10-9 in 11 innings and then lost to Kearney 4-0.  The Panthers are now 3-10 on the season.  The Norfolk JV split their contests, losing to Grand Island 10-9 and then beating Kearney 11-7.

Norfolk lost two games at the Grand Island Triangular on Thursday night. Grand Island defeated Norfolk 10-9 in 11 innings in the first game and Kearney defeated Norfolk 4-0 in the second game.

 
                        1   2   3   4   5   6   7   8    9    10    11    R   H   E
Norfolk             0   0   2   1   0   0   3   1    0     0      2     9   15  4
Grand Island    2   2   2   0   0   0   0   1    0     0      3    10  17  0
 
LP: Dustin Brenden (2.0 IP, 2 Earned Runs, 1 K)
SP: Brody Konz (3.0 IP, 2 Earned Runs, 3 K)
RP: Grant Colligan (5.0 IP, 0 Earned Runs, 1 K)
Andrew Papstein (3 for 5, 1 HR, 2 Runs, 2 RBI)
Colton Price (3 for 6, 1 Double, 1 Run, 2 RBI)
Jack Borgmann (2 for 5, 2 Doubles)
Dustin Brenden (2 for 4, 2 Runs, 1 RBI)
Grant Colligan (2 for 6, 2 RBI)
Brayden Lammers (1 Double)
Devon Bader and Colby Nelson each had a single
 
                         1   2   3   4   5   6   7    R   H   E
Kearney            0   0   0   2   0   2   0    4    3   1
Norfolk              0   0   0   0   0   0   0    0    5    1
 
LP: Landon Vaughan (5.0 IP, 2 Hits, 0 Earned Runs, 9 K)
RP: Jackson Schwanebeck (1.0 IP, 1 Hit, 1 Earned Run, 1 K)
RP: Jack Borgmann (1.0 IP, 0 Hits, 0 Runs)
Dustin Brenden (2 for 2)
Grant Colligan (2 for 3)
Hudson Waldow (1 for 3)
 
Norfolk is now 3-10 on the season and will play a single game against Hastings at home at 11:00 a.m.


Tags

In other news

Norfolk High baseball drops two contests at Grand Island triangular

Norfolk High baseball drops two contests at Grand Island triangular

The Norfolk High baseball team endured two losses yesterday at the Grand Island triangular.  They fell to the host team 10-9 in 11 innings and then lost to Kearney 4-0.  The Panthers are now 3-10 on the season.  The Norfolk JV split their contests, losing to Grand Island 10-9 and then beatin…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 9, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 9, 2021

Justin Rose opened with a 5-under 65 to grab a four-stroke lead in The Masters at Augusta National.  He played the last eleven holes at 9 under and shot 30 on the back side, one off the tournament record shared by Mark Calcaveccia and David Toms.  Rose’s 65 looked even better on a day so tou…