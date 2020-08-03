Norfolk Golden Girls softball team dominant in weekend tournaments

The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s softball team won the T2 Summer Classic in Omaha yesterday. 

They edged Nebraska Gold 5-4 to win the title.  The Golden Girls went 3-0 yesterday with previous victories over the Lincoln Rockets 18-6 and West Point 4-2.  They went 5-1 in the tournament and finish with a 34-9 record.  The Golden Girls 16u Brown placed second at the Seward Tournament to cap a 23-16-2 mark.  The Norfolk Golden Girls 14u Severance won the 14B Northern National Tournament in Yankton, South Dakota after a 7-1 weekend.  They won the championship game over PWYA Plover Nationals 11-5.  Their final record is 31-12-1.  The Golden Girls 12u Koch won the Seward Invitational by going 5-0 and outscoring their opponents 60-2.  Their record is now 22-5-1. 

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 3, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, August 3, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19.  The Eagles released a statement saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine.  The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and w…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 31, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 31, 2020

LeBron James rebounded his own miss and scored on a putback with 12.8 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers shaded the LA Clippers 103-101 last night.  James finished with 16 points, eleven rebounds, and seven assists while teammate Anthony Davis totaled 34 points and eight boards in the w…

Freeman Surges into Lead at Nebraska Amateur

Freeman Surges into Lead at Nebraska Amateur

Table Rock's Calvin Freeman put together the second-lowest round of the day yesterday to jump into the lead after the third round of the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 30, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, July 30, 2020

NBA stars Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson are ready for re-opening night.  Davis practiced yesterday for the first time since getting poked in an eye during the Los Angeles Lakers’ scrimmage opener last week.  The New Orleans Pelicans said Williamson will be a game-time decision for their …