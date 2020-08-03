Norfolk Golden Girls softball team dominant in weekend tournaments

The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s softball team won the T2 Summer Classic in Omaha yesterday.
They edged Nebraska Gold 5-4 to win the title. The Golden Girls went 3-0 yesterday with previous victories over the Lincoln Rockets 18-6 and West Point 4-2. They went 5-1 in the tournament and finish with a 34-9 record. The Golden Girls 16u Brown placed second at the Seward Tournament to cap a 23-16-2 mark. The Norfolk Golden Girls 14u Severance won the 14B Northern National Tournament in Yankton, South Dakota after a 7-1 weekend. They won the championship game over PWYA Plover Nationals 11-5. Their final record is 31-12-1. The Golden Girls 12u Koch won the Seward Invitational by going 5-0 and outscoring their opponents 60-2. Their record is now 22-5-1.