Girls 18's win USSSA State Tournament; Kelly's 18's claim Spirit of the Sandhills Tournament

The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s softball team has won the Class ‘B” USSSA State Tournament in Columbus. 

They beat the Nebraska Quakes of Omaha twice last night to win the championship 3-1 & 6-2.  The Golden Girls recorded a 9-1 record in the tournament.  They are now 25-6 for the season.  The Golden Girls 14’s placed third at the USSSA Tournament in Seward over the weekend.

The Kelly’s 18’s softball team won their final event of the season last night after claiming the Spirit of the Sandhills Tournament in Broken Bow.  The Kelly’s knocked off the McCook Force 4-3 in the championship game.  They went 4-2 in the tournament.  After losing both pool games on Friday the Kelly’s clamed four straight.  Amber Thelen was the Tournament MVP.  The team finishes with a 12-21-1 record.

