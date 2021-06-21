Norfolk Golden Girls 18's softball win Class 'B' ASA State Tournament! Rogue 18's finish 2-3 at Yankton Tournament

The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s softball team is the Class ‘B’ ASA State Champions!
Miley Wichman hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as they beat the Hastings Select in the if necessary Championship Game 6-4. The Golden Girls had beat Hastings in the first Championship Game 12-7. The Golden Girls, who went 5-0 yesterday alone, beat the Venom Parsons 6-2, the Lincoln Rockets 11-3, and the Wahoo Calvary 16-2 earlier in the day. They went 7-1 in the tournament and are now 30-3-1 for the season.
The Norfolk Rogue 18’s softball team completed play at the Yankton, South Dakota Tournament yesterday with a 7-2 victory over the Rage of Rapid City, South Dakota and a 9-4 loss to the Yankton Fury. The Rogue’s went 2-3 for the tournament. They are now 11-19-2 for the season.