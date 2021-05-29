Norfolk Golden Girls 18's softball wins Kelly's Tournament

Softball

The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s softball team went 2-1 during the first day of the Heroes Classic yesterday in Grand Island.

Norfolk dropped a close one to the Nebraska Moonlight in its first game, falling 2-1, before bouncing back to shutout its next two opponents. The Golden Girls defeated the Nebraska Venom Stortz, 4-0, and later took down the Nebraska Krush, 7-0.

Norfolk’s Golden Girls are now 16-1 on the year and will return to action with three games this afternoon during the second day of the Heroes Classic in G.I.

Baseball

The Norfolk Seniors baseball squad split a doubleheader on the road against Columbus on Friday.

Columbus took the first game, 5-1, before Norfolk turned things around to take the nightcap, 4-0.

