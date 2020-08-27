Norfolk Country Club to host the 22nd Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship today and Friday

Norfolk Country Club will host the 22nd Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship today and Friday. 

It will be the second time hosting the championship for the club, the first coming in 2009 when Omaha's William Lawson won. Fremont's John Sajevic is the defending champion, after battling to win his record fourth title by one stroke last year.  The championship features 36-holes of stroke play over two days, and includes age divisional play, as well as gross and net prizes.  Among the competitors include Norfolk’s Todd Pospisil, Dave Maggart, and Randy Hagedorn.  Also competing will be West Point’s Steve Blocher, and Columbus’ Mike Krumland.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 27, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 27, 2020

The NBA playoff schedule was put on hold yesterday as players chose to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.  The dramatic series of moves began when the Milwaukee Bucks declined to take the court against Orlando in the early game.  The NBA's board of governors a…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Lucas Giolito has authored the first no-hitter of the year to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.  Giolito tied a career high with 13 strikeouts while tossing the White Sox’s 19th no-hitter and first since Phillip Humber’s perfect game against Seattle in 2012.  Only a fo…