Norfolk Country Club to host the 22nd Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship today and Friday

Norfolk Country Club will host the 22nd Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship today and Friday.
It will be the second time hosting the championship for the club, the first coming in 2009 when Omaha's William Lawson won. Fremont's John Sajevic is the defending champion, after battling to win his record fourth title by one stroke last year. The championship features 36-holes of stroke play over two days, and includes age divisional play, as well as gross and net prizes. Among the competitors include Norfolk’s Todd Pospisil, Dave Maggart, and Randy Hagedorn. Also competing will be West Point’s Steve Blocher, and Columbus’ Mike Krumland.