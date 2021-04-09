Norfolk Country Club awarded Boys Class 'A' State Golf Championships for next three years

The Nebraska School Activities Association has awarded Norfolk Country Club the Class ‘A’ Boys State Golf Championships for the next three years, according to the Norfolk Area Sports Council.
The 2022, 2023 and 2024 Championships were awarded to Norfolk Country Club following yesterday’s Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors Meeting in Lincoln. Norfolk Country Club, which has hosted the event the last three years with the exception of the COVID-19 2020 season, has also been the host to Class ‘A’ Girls State Championships for the past eight years and will do so through 2024.