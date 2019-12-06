Norfolk City basketball teams in action on Thursday

All six high school basketball teams opened their respective seasons yesterday.
The Norfolk High boys dropped a 65-61 decision at home to Elkhorn South. Cameron Eisenhauer & Tyson Stelling scored 15 points a piece while Kallan Herman added eleven. Norfolk is 0-1 and will visit Lincoln East on Saturday at 4:45. The Norfolk girls clipped Elkhorn South in their contest 40-38. Anden Baumann had 16 points. The 1-0 Lady Panthers will be at Lincoln East at 3:00 on Saturday. The Norfolk games on Saturday can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com.
The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys split their roadtrip at Omaha Gross in games heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM on Thursday night. The NC boys outscored Omaha Gross 85-69. Preston Burbach had 29 points and five rebounds while teammate Ben Hammond added 16 points and four rebounds. The 1-0 Knights will take on Grand Island Central Catholic on the road on Saturday at 1:45 The Norfolk Catholic girls dropped their contest to the Lady Cougars 55-35. Hanna Neesen had 20 points and two steals in the loss. The 0-1 Lady Knights will play Lincoln Lutheran at 12:00 on Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic High School.
The Lutheran High Northeast Eagles split at Wisner/Pilger on Thursday night. The Eagle boys fell 56-47. Tanner Koss scored twelve points while Jaxson Kant added ten. The Lutheran High Northeast girls defeated the Lady Gators in their game 43-28. Chloe Spence had 13 points. They are 1-0 to start the season. The Eagles will host West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon starting with the girls game at 2:30.