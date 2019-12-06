Norfolk City basketball teams in action on Thursday

All six high school basketball teams opened their respective seasons yesterday.

The Norfolk High boys dropped a 65-61 decision at home to Elkhorn South.  Cameron Eisenhauer & Tyson Stelling scored 15 points a piece while Kallan Herman added eleven.  Norfolk is 0-1 and will visit Lincoln East on Saturday at 4:45.  The Norfolk girls clipped Elkhorn South in their contest 40-38.  Anden Baumann had 16 points.  The 1-0 Lady Panthers will be at Lincoln East at 3:00 on Saturday.  The Norfolk games on Saturday can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM & WJAG.com.

The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys split their roadtrip at Omaha Gross in games heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM on Thursday night.  The NC boys outscored Omaha Gross 85-69.  Preston Burbach had 29 points and five rebounds while teammate Ben Hammond added 16 points and four rebounds.  The 1-0 Knights will take on Grand Island Central Catholic on the road on Saturday at 1:45  The Norfolk Catholic girls dropped their contest to the Lady Cougars 55-35.  Hanna Neesen had 20 points and two steals in the loss.  The 0-1 Lady Knights will play Lincoln Lutheran at 12:00 on Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic High School.

The Lutheran High Northeast Eagles split at Wisner/Pilger on Thursday night.  The Eagle boys fell 56-47.  Tanner Koss scored twelve points while Jaxson Kant added ten.  The Lutheran High Northeast girls defeated the Lady Gators in their game 43-28.  Chloe Spence had 13 points.  They are 1-0 to start the season.  The Eagles will host West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon starting with the girls game at 2:30.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 6, 2019

Two Nebraska football players suspended from the team in August now face a 2½-year suspension from the university for allegedly violating the school's sexual misconduct policies, according to an investigative report obtained by ESPN's "Outside the Lines."  ESPN posted a story online yesterda…

Nebraska men's basketball falls at Georgia Tech

Michael Devoe scored 26 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 5, 2019

Michael Devoe scored 26 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.  Devoe was essentially a one-man team as the Yellow Jackets seized control.  Teammate Moses Wrig…

Husker volleyball players honored by Big Ten Conference

Nebraska volleyball’s Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, and Nicklin Hames were named to the All-Big Ten First Team today, while Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and an All-Big Ten Second Team and All-Big Ten Freshman Team member.