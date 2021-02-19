Norfolk Catholic's Wilcox reaches Class 'C' semifinals at State Wrestling Championships

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team lost three of their four wrestlers on the opening day of the Class 'C' State Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha. 

Isaac Wilcox (285) has reached the semifinals after pinning Dakota Rose from Boone Central in 3:56 in the opening round.  Wilcox then topped Battle Creek’s Dahlas Zlomke by sudden victory-one 4-2 in the quarterfinals.  Teammates Dominic Liess (106), Allan Olander (145), & Francisco Mendez (160) went 1-2.  Lutheran High Northeast’s Jazper Ames (220) also was eliminated after a 1-2 mark.  The State Wrestling Championships conclude Saturday with action from Classes ‘B’ & ‘C’.  Class ‘B’ resumes at 9:00 AM and Class ‘C’ at 1:00.  Reports can be heard on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL

C Team Scores

1

Central City 

69.5

2

Aquinas Catholic 

64.0

3

David City 

59.0

4

Milford 

41.5

5

O`Neill 

39.0

6

Ord 

37.0

7

Logan View 

36.5

8

Amherst 

33.0

9

Boone Central 

32.0

10

Fillmore Central 

30.0

 

 

2021 NSAA State Championships Results for Norfolk Catholic

C106

Dominic Liess (35-17) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 45-2 won by decision over Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 35-17 (Dec 5-3)
  • Cons. Round 1 - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 35-17 won by forfeit over Garrett Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 30-21 (For.)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) 39-7 won by decision over Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 35-17 (Dec 12-5)

C145

Allan Olander (36-12) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Cal Janke (Archbishop Bergan) 35-2 won by major decision over Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 36-12 (MD 13-4)
  • Cons. Round 1 - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 36-12 won by major decision over Kadin Perez (Mitchell) 22-14 (MD 9-1)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Korbyn Battershaw (Battle Creek) 46-13 won in sudden victory - 1 over Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 36-12 (SV-1 4-2)

C160

Francisco Mendez (50-9) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Stoner (Fillmore Central) 33-13 won by major decision over Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 50-9 (MD 12-3)
  • Cons. Round 1 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 50-9 won by major decision over Derek Wacker (Yutan) 33-11 (MD 13-3)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Nolan Eller (Aquinas Catholic) 40-7 won by major decision over Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 50-9 (MD 12-3)

C285

Isaac Wilcox (34-8) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 34-8 won by fall over Dakota Rose (Boone Central) 37-12 (Fall 3:56)
  • Quarterfinal - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 34-8 won in sudden victory - 1 over Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek) 41-4 (SV-1 4-2)

 

Lutheran High Northeast

 

C220

Jazper Ames (27-4) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

  • Champ. Round 1 - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 27-4 won by fall over Lorenzo Temple (Milford) 35-15 (Fall 2:36)
  • Quarterfinal - James Escamilla (David City) 46-3 won by fall over Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 27-4 (Fall 3:58)
  • Cons. Round 2 - Jaret Peterson (Chase County) 36-11 won by decision over Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 27-4 (Dec 7-3)

 

B Team Scores

1

Gering 

63.5

2

Hastings 

53.0

3

Beatrice 

52.5

4

Aurora 

52.0

5

Broken Bow 

48.0

6

Blair 

41.5

7

Pierce 

39.0

8

Bennington 

36.5

9

Waverly 

35.5

10

Ralston 

34.0

