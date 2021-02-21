Norfolk Catholic's Wilcox finishes as runner-up at State Wrestling Championships

C106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
C113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
C120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
C126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
C132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
C138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
C145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
C152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
C160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
C170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
C182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
C195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
C220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
C285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place Match
3rd Place Match
5th Place Match
B Team Scores
B106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Caden Svoboda of Aurora
- 2nd Place - Ashton Dane of Gering
- 3rd Place - Chance Houser of Sidney
- 4th Place - Cameron Brumbaugh of Hastings
- 5th Place - Jesse Loges of Blair
- 6th Place - Garrett Schultz of Wayne
1st Place Match
- Caden Svoboda (Aurora) 41-2, Sr. over Ashton Dane (Gering) 18-3, So. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Chance Houser (Sidney) 44-3, Fr. over Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) 34-9, So. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- Jesse Loges (Blair) 45-8, So. over Garrett Schultz (Wayne) 24-16, Fr. (Fall 4:34)
B113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kael Lauridsen of Bennington
- 2nd Place - Pedro Carizales of Ogallala
- 3rd Place - Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood
- 4th Place - Daven Naylor of Lexington
- 5th Place - Jordan Shirley of Gering
- 6th Place - Cash Duncan of Seward
1st Place Match
- Kael Lauridsen (Bennington) 34-1, So. over Pedro Carizales (Ogallala) 31-4, Fr. (Fall 2:44)
3rd Place Match
- Blaine Christo (Ashland-Greenwood) 28-2, So. over Daven Naylor (Lexington) 39-6, So. (Dec 11-6)
5th Place Match
- Jordan Shirley (Gering) 37-11, Fr. over Cash Duncan (Seward) 42-7, Jr. (Fall 2:06)
B120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Zachary Ourada of Omaha Skutt
- 2nd Place - Braiden Kort of Adams Central
- 3rd Place - Quinton Chavez of Gering
- 4th Place - Andon Stenger of Columbus Lakeview
- 5th Place - Austin Munier of Sidney
- 6th Place - Connor Ritonya of Bennington
1st Place Match
- Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt) 35-1, Jr. over Braiden Kort (Adams Central) 44-4, So. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Quinton Chavez (Gering) 46-2, Sr. over Andon Stenger (Columbus Lakeview) 34-7, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Austin Munier (Sidney) 37-11, Jr. over Connor Ritonya (Bennington) 28-15, So. (Fall 2:08)
B126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff
- 2nd Place - Paul Ruff of Gering
- 3rd Place - Cyrus Wells of Broken Bow
- 4th Place - Drew Cooper of Omaha Skutt
- 5th Place - Thomas Ivey of York
- 6th Place - Ashton Munsell of Wayne
1st Place Match
- Paul Garcia (Scottsbluff) 43-3, Sr. over Paul Ruff (Gering) 45-3, Sr. (TB-1 1-0)
3rd Place Match
- Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 37-7, Jr. over Drew Cooper (Omaha Skutt) 32-4, So. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
- Thomas Ivey (York) 34-5, Sr. over Ashton Munsell (Wayne) 27-14, So. (MD 11-2)
B132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Drew Arnold of Beatrice
- 2nd Place - Malachi Bordovsky of Wahoo
- 3rd Place - AJ Parrish of Bennington
- 4th Place - Reece Jaqua of Wayne
- 5th Place - Dreu White of Cozad
- 6th Place - Tyler Nagel of Gering
1st Place Match
- Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 43-1, Sr. over Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) 45-4, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
- AJ Parrish (Bennington) 39-4, So. over Reece Jaqua (Wayne) 32-6, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
- Dreu White (Cozad) 33-10, Fr. over Tyler Nagel (Gering) 25-7, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
B138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trevor Reinke of Beatrice
- 2nd Place - Adam Kruse of Omaha Skutt
- 3rd Place - Bryar Nadrchal of Platteview
- 4th Place - Cameron Schrad of Seward
- 5th Place - Nate Rocheleau of Gering
- 6th Place - Michael Mass of Ralston
1st Place Match
- Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) 42-4, Jr. over Adam Kruse (Omaha Skutt) 23-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Bryar Nadrchal (Platteview) 37-4, So. over Cameron Schrad (Seward) 28-10, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Nate Rocheleau (Gering) 28-5, Sr. over Michael Mass (Ralston) 19-11, Jr. (Dec 8-1)
B145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trevor Kluck of Aurora
- 2nd Place - Landon Weidner of Hastings
- 3rd Place - Charlie Powers of Blair
- 4th Place - Gage Stokey of Ogallala
- 5th Place - Caden Corcoran of Ralston
- 6th Place - Connor Wells of Broken Bow
1st Place Match
- Trevor Kluck (Aurora) 44-1, Sr. over Landon Weidner (Hastings) 39-4, So. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Charlie Powers (Blair) 52-3, Jr. over Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 47-6, Sr. (Fall 4:06)
5th Place Match
- Caden Corcoran (Ralston) 23-6, Jr. over Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 42-13, So. (Dec 5-2)
B152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cameron Zink of Ogallala
- 2nd Place - Noah Talmadge of Ralston
- 3rd Place - Ashton Schweitzer of Pierce
- 4th Place - Jett Samuelson of Hastings
- 5th Place - Daniel Wellnitz of Chadron
- 6th Place - Cole Maschmann of Beatrice
1st Place Match
- Cameron Zink (Ogallala) 50-3, Jr. over Noah Talmadge (Ralston) 26-2, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Ashton Schweitzer (Pierce) 38-10, Jr. over Jett Samuelson (Hastings) 32-8, Jr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
- Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) 35-12, Sr. over Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) 33-7, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
B160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kobe Lyons of York
- 2nd Place - Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth
- 3rd Place - Caleb Kriens of South Sioux City
- 4th Place - Alex Anthony of McCook
- 5th Place - Michael Kruntorad of Pierce
- 6th Place - Alex Banuelos of Minden
1st Place Match
- Kobe Lyons (York) 41-0, Sr. over Josh Colgrove (Plattsmouth) 32-6, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Caleb Kriens (South Sioux City) 32-8, Sr. over Alex Anthony (McCook) 39-5, So. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
- Michael Kruntorad (Pierce) 39-9, Jr. over Alex Banuelos (Minden) 46-6, Sr. (Dec 9-8)
B170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Evan Canoyer of Waverly
- 2nd Place - Torrance Keehn of Beatrice
- 3rd Place - Jacob Awiszus of Gering
- 4th Place - Zander Schweitzer of Pierce
- 5th Place - Jackson Phelps of Hastings
- 6th Place - Cameron Aughenbaugh of Plattsmouth
1st Place Match
- Evan Canoyer (Waverly) 42-1, Sr. over Torrance Keehn (Beatrice) 39-7, Jr. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jacob Awiszus (Gering) 42-5, Jr. over Zander Schweitzer (Pierce) 46-6, So. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
- Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 30-12, Sr. over Cameron Aughenbaugh (Plattsmouth) 24-14, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:59 (18-2))
B182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Luke MacDonald of Bennington
- 2nd Place - Mack Owens of Aurora
- 3rd Place - Deegan Nelson of Beatrice
- 4th Place - Brady Robb of Sidney
- 5th Place - Cooper Hancock of Wahoo
- 6th Place - Kaleb Pohl of Cozad
1st Place Match
- Luke MacDonald (Bennington) 33-3, Jr. over Mack Owens (Aurora) 41-4, Jr. (Dec 10-5)
3rd Place Match
- Deegan Nelson (Beatrice) 41-6, So. over Brady Robb (Sidney) 36-5, Sr. (Fall 4:54)
5th Place Match
- Cooper Hancock (Wahoo) 28-6, Sr. over Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) 35-7, Sr. (Fall 3:34)
B195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
- 2nd Place - Dexter Larsen of Blair
- 3rd Place - Brekyn Papineau of Aurora
- 4th Place - Chase Cotton of York
- 5th Place - Austen Smith of Columbus Lakeview
- 6th Place - Victor Isele of Northwest
1st Place Match
- Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 51-0, Sr. over Dexter Larsen (Blair) 51-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Brekyn Papineau (Aurora) 40-7, Jr. over Chase Cotton (York) 25-5, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
5th Place Match
- Austen Smith (Columbus Lakeview) 29-13, Sr. over Victor Isele (Northwest) 36-16, So. (SV-1 4-2)
B220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alec Langan of McCook
- 2nd Place - Dylan Meyer of Norris
- 3rd Place - Mikah Ruiz of Nebraska City
- 4th Place - Joe Rodriquez of West Point-Beemer
- 5th Place - Blake Davis of Hastings
- 6th Place - Martin Carrillo of Wayne
1st Place Match
- Alec Langan (McCook) 45-1, Sr. over Dylan Meyer (Norris) 50-2, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Mikah Ruiz (Nebraska City) 40-3, Jr. over Joe Rodriquez (West Point-Beemer) 46-8, Sr. (MD 11-3)
5th Place Match
- Blake Davis (Hastings) 32-8, Sr. over Martin Carrillo (Wayne) 28-10, So. (Fall 4:51)
B285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trevor Brown of Waverly
- 2nd Place - David Hernandez of Ralston
- 3rd Place - Sawyer Bumgarner of Broken Bow
- 4th Place - Aaron Jividen of Aurora
- 5th Place - Jason Uden of Crete
- 6th Place - Neil Hartman of Omaha Concordia
1st Place Match
- Trevor Brown (Waverly) 33-1, Jr. over David Hernandez (Ralston) 32-3, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 44-4, Jr. over Aaron Jividen (Aurora) 40-6, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Jason Uden (Crete) 16-5, Sr. over Neil Hartman (Omaha Concordia) 34-6, Jr. (Fall 0:44)