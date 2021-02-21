Norfolk Catholic's Wilcox finishes as runner-up at State Wrestling Championships

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team has a state runner-up in 285 pound Isaac Wilcox.  Wilcox dropped the championship match to Carson Fehlhafer of Centennial via pin in 4:18 at the Class ‘C’ State Championships at CHI Healh Center Omaha last Saturday.  The Knights had lost three of their four wrestlers on Friday.  Dominic Liess (106), Allan Olander (145), & Francisco Mendez (160) went 1-2.  Norfolk Catholic concludes this season with a second place, two third place finishes, two-fourths, two fifth place finishes, two seventh place finishes and a dual record of 7-11.  On Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday, coach Henry Aschoff gave his thoughts on the season.

 

C Team Scores

1

Central City 

135.0

2

Aquinas Catholic 

127.0

3

David City 

110.0

4

O`Neill 

79.0

5

Logan View 

71.5

6

Ord 

66.0

7

Milford 

65.5

8

Amherst 

55.0

9

Cross County/Osceola 

50.5

10

Arlington 

47.0

10

Boone Central 

47.0

 

C106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Drew Garfield of Central City
  • 2nd Place - Trenton Arlt of Oakland-Craig
  • 3rd Place - John Alden of O`Neill
  • 4th Place - Pedro Hernandez of Wilber-Clatonia
  • 5th Place - Robbie Fisher of Crofton-Bloomfield
  • 6th Place - Travis Meyer of Fillmore Central

1st Place Match

  • Drew Garfield (Central City) 47-0, Jr. over Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 46-3, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

  • John Alden (O`Neill) 40-4, Fr. over Pedro Hernandez (Wilber-Clatonia) 43-7, So. (MD 16-6)

5th Place Match

  • Robbie Fisher (Crofton-Bloomfield) 41-6, Fr. over Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) 40-9, So. (Dec 7-2)

C113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Cole Kunz of Central City
  • 2nd Place - Jakob Kavan of Aquinas Catholic
  • 3rd Place - Cade Lierman of Bishop Neumann
  • 4th Place - Jose Escandon of Gibbon
  • 5th Place - Jacob McGee of Logan View
  • 6th Place - Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun

1st Place Match

  • Cole Kunz (Central City) 46-2, Jr. over Jakob Kavan (Aquinas Catholic) 36-8, Fr. (UTB 4-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Cade Lierman (Bishop Neumann) 15-6, So. over Jose Escandon (Gibbon) 30-4, Jr. (Fall 4:44)

5th Place Match

  • Jacob McGee (Logan View) 36-8, So. over Ely Olberding (Fort Calhoun) 40-5, So. (Fall 1:35)

C120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kaleb Baker of St Paul
  • 2nd Place - Dru Mueller of Logan View
  • 3rd Place - Gavin Dozler of Boone Central
  • 4th Place - Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun
  • 5th Place - Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann
  • 6th Place - Tristan Burbach of Central City

1st Place Match

  • Kaleb Baker (St Paul) 39-13, So. over Dru Mueller (Logan View) 40-9, Sr. (Dec 4-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Gavin Dozler (Boone Central) 35-9, Jr. over Lance Olberding (Fort Calhoun) 39-6, So. (UTB 1-0)

5th Place Match

  • Aaron Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann) 28-4, So. over Tristan Burbach (Central City) 42-10, Fr. (Dec 2-1)

C126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Chris Williams of Valentine
  • 2nd Place - Konner Schluckebier of Milford
  • 3rd Place - Zach Zitek of Aquinas Catholic
  • 4th Place - Mitch Albrecht of Raymond Central
  • 5th Place - Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central
  • 6th Place - Keaghon Chini of Conestoga

1st Place Match

  • Chris Williams (Valentine) 40-2, Sr. over Konner Schluckebier (Milford) 47-3, Sr. (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Zach Zitek (Aquinas Catholic) 39-5, Sr. over Mitch Albrecht (Raymond Central) 49-8, Sr. (MD 13-2)

5th Place Match

  • Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central) 40-7, So. over Keaghon Chini (Conestoga) 49-10, Jr. (MD 15-6)

C132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Ty Rainforth of O`Neill
  • 2nd Place - Quentyn Frank of Amherst
  • 3rd Place - Ryan Payne of Centennial
  • 4th Place - Cameron Williams of Conestoga
  • 5th Place - Logan Bryce of Raymond Central
  • 6th Place - Eli Vondra of Milford

1st Place Match

  • Ty Rainforth (O`Neill) 42-1, Jr. over Quentyn Frank (Amherst) 35-3, Jr. (Fall 3:43)

3rd Place Match

  • Ryan Payne (Centennial) 47-12, Sr. over Cameron Williams (Conestoga) 44-8, Sr. (Dec 4-1)

5th Place Match

  • Logan Bryce (Raymond Central) 26-3, Jr. over Eli Vondra (Milford) 44-5, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

C138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Dyson Kunz of Central City
  • 2nd Place - Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas Catholic
  • 3rd Place - Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman
  • 4th Place - Dylan Ancheta of Wood River
  • 5th Place - Damien Bell of Bridgeport
  • 6th Place - Tommy Lokken of Wilber-Clatonia

1st Place Match

  • Dyson Kunz (Central City) 50-1, Sr. over Hunter Vandenberg (Aquinas Catholic) 41-2, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Logan Burt (Tekamah-Herman) 33-4, So. over Dylan Ancheta (Wood River) 40-9, Jr. (Fall 4:47)

5th Place Match

  • Damien Bell (Bridgeport) 41-8, Sr. over Tommy Lokken (Wilber-Clatonia) 43-6, Sr. (Fall 0:52)

C145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas Catholic
  • 2nd Place - Brady Thompson of O`Neill
  • 3rd Place - Hunter Gilmore of Arlington
  • 4th Place - Hunter McNulty of Logan View
  • 5th Place - Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan
  • 6th Place - Jace Freeseman of Gordon-Rushville

1st Place Match

  • Christopher Nickolite (Aquinas Catholic) 41-1, Jr. over Brady Thompson (O`Neill) 44-2, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Hunter Gilmore (Arlington) 47-2, Sr. over Hunter McNulty (Logan View) 47-8, Sr. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

  • Cal Janke (Archbishop Bergan) 36-4, Jr. over Jace Freeseman (Gordon-Rushville) 34-16, So. (Fall 2:25)

C152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola
  • 2nd Place - Tanner Schneiderheinz of Central City
  • 3rd Place - Christopher Feldner of Kearney Catholic
  • 4th Place - Clayton Harris of David City
  • 5th Place - Trevor Widener of Bridgeport
  • 6th Place - Ethan Mullally of North Bend Central

1st Place Match

  • Cameron Graham (Cross County/Osceola) 48-3, Jr. over Tanner Schneiderheinz (Central City) 46-5, Sr. (Fall 3:18)

3rd Place Match

  • Christopher Feldner (Kearney Catholic) 38-5, Sr. over Clayton Harris (David City) 46-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

  • Trevor Widener (Bridgeport) 41-6, Sr. over Ethan Mullally (North Bend Central ) 32-8, Sr. (SV-1 7-5)

C160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Joseph Hinrichs of Sutton
  • 2nd Place - Garret Kluthe of Ord
  • 3rd Place - Nolan Eller of Aquinas Catholic
  • 4th Place - Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm
  • 5th Place - Payton Reisbeck of Ravenna
  • 6th Place - Steven Menke of Bridgeport

1st Place Match

  • Joseph Hinrichs (Sutton) 47-1, Sr. over Garret Kluthe (Ord) 33-4, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Nolan Eller (Aquinas Catholic) 43-7, Sr. over Gavin Zoucha (Malcolm) 39-5, Jr. (Fall 4:49)

5th Place Match

  • Payton Reisbeck (Ravenna) 40-11, Sr. over Steven Menke (Bridgeport) 24-6, Jr. (Fall 1:00)

C170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Josh Miller of Arlington
  • 2nd Place - Tre Daro of David City
  • 3rd Place - Jaxson Jones of Twin River
  • 4th Place - Ryan Gabriel of Ord
  • 5th Place - Servando Gonzalez of O`Neill
  • 6th Place - Josh Jessen of Yutan

1st Place Match

  • Josh Miller (Arlington) 47-0, Sr. over Tre Daro (David City) 46-8, Jr. (MD 12-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Jaxson Jones (Twin River) 51-3, Sr. over Ryan Gabriel (Ord) 39-8, So. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

  • Servando Gonzalez (O`Neill) 36-13, Sr. over Josh Jessen (Yutan) 33-9, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

C182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Dylan Vodicka of David City
  • 2nd Place - Kelen Meyer of Ord
  • 3rd Place - Jesse Drahota of Ravenna
  • 4th Place - Thomas Vance of Milford
  • 5th Place - Caden Egr of Yutan
  • 6th Place - Sawyer Kunc of Wilber-Clatonia

1st Place Match

  • Dylan Vodicka (David City) 54-0, Sr. over Kelen Meyer (Ord) 40-4, Sr. (MD 12-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 46-7, Sr. over Thomas Vance (Milford) 40-17, Jr. (Fall 2:07)

5th Place Match

  • Caden Egr (Yutan) 32-3, Sr. over Sawyer Kunc (Wilber-Clatonia) 32-8, Jr. (M. For.)

C195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Burton Brandt of Syracuse
  • 2nd Place - Kyle Sterup of Cross County/Osceola
  • 3rd Place - Logan Booth of Logan View
  • 4th Place - Riley Gallaway of Amherst
  • 5th Place - Brandon Beeson of Tri County
  • 6th Place - Taylor Weber of Boone Central

1st Place Match

  • Burton Brandt (Syracuse) 50-2, Sr. over Kyle Sterup (Cross County/Osceola) 49-2, Sr. (Fall 5:05)

3rd Place Match

  • Logan Booth (Logan View) 48-5, Jr. over Riley Gallaway (Amherst) 34-13, Sr. (Fall 0:51)

5th Place Match

  • Brandon Beeson (Tri County) 50-7, Sr. over Taylor Weber (Boone Central) 33-8, Sr. (Fall 1:25)

C220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Carl Mundt of NE Christian
  • 2nd Place - James Escamilla of David City
  • 3rd Place - Jared Janssen of Crofton-Bloomfield
  • 4th Place - Nathan Coley of Mitchell
  • 5th Place - Nathan Scheer of St Paul
  • 6th Place - Drew Bogard of Amherst

1st Place Match

  • Carl Mundt (NE Christian) 31-1, Sr. over James Escamilla (David City) 47-4, Sr. (Fall 3:30)

3rd Place Match

  • Jared Janssen (Crofton-Bloomfield) 40-8, Jr. over Nathan Coley (Mitchell) 33-3, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

  • Nathan Scheer (St Paul) 38-11, Sr. over Drew Bogard (Amherst) 27-11, Sr. (Dec 6-1)

C285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Carson Fehlhafer of Centennial
  • 2nd Place - Isaac Wilcox of Norfolk Catholic
  • 3rd Place - Dahlas Zlomke of Battle Creek
  • 4th Place - Connor Asche of Fillmore Central
  • 5th Place - Gunner Bailey of Central City
  • 6th Place - Daven Whitley of BRLD

1st Place Match

  • Carson Fehlhafer (Centennial) 52-5, Jr. over Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 35-9, Jr. (Fall 4:18)

3rd Place Match

  • Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek) 44-4, Jr. over Connor Asche (Fillmore Central) 28-8, Sr. (SV-1 4-2)

5th Place Match

  • Gunner Bailey (Central City) 30-18, So. over Daven Whitley (BRLD) 33-9, So. (Fall 2:15)

 

B Team Scores

1

Gering 

116.5

2

Beatrice 

112.5

3

Aurora 

107.0

4

Hastings 

90.5

5

Bennington 

85.5

6

Broken Bow 

81.0

7

Waverly 

67.5

8

Blair 

67.0

9

Ralston 

64.0

10

York 

63.5

B106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Caden Svoboda of Aurora
  • 2nd Place - Ashton Dane of Gering
  • 3rd Place - Chance Houser of Sidney
  • 4th Place - Cameron Brumbaugh of Hastings
  • 5th Place - Jesse Loges of Blair
  • 6th Place - Garrett Schultz of Wayne

1st Place Match

  • Caden Svoboda (Aurora) 41-2, Sr. over Ashton Dane (Gering) 18-3, So. (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Chance Houser (Sidney) 44-3, Fr. over Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) 34-9, So. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

  • Jesse Loges (Blair) 45-8, So. over Garrett Schultz (Wayne) 24-16, Fr. (Fall 4:34)

B113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kael Lauridsen of Bennington
  • 2nd Place - Pedro Carizales of Ogallala
  • 3rd Place - Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood
  • 4th Place - Daven Naylor of Lexington
  • 5th Place - Jordan Shirley of Gering
  • 6th Place - Cash Duncan of Seward

1st Place Match

  • Kael Lauridsen (Bennington) 34-1, So. over Pedro Carizales (Ogallala) 31-4, Fr. (Fall 2:44)

3rd Place Match

  • Blaine Christo (Ashland-Greenwood) 28-2, So. over Daven Naylor (Lexington) 39-6, So. (Dec 11-6)

5th Place Match

  • Jordan Shirley (Gering) 37-11, Fr. over Cash Duncan (Seward) 42-7, Jr. (Fall 2:06)

B120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Zachary Ourada of Omaha Skutt
  • 2nd Place - Braiden Kort of Adams Central
  • 3rd Place - Quinton Chavez of Gering
  • 4th Place - Andon Stenger of Columbus Lakeview
  • 5th Place - Austin Munier of Sidney
  • 6th Place - Connor Ritonya of Bennington

1st Place Match

  • Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt) 35-1, Jr. over Braiden Kort (Adams Central) 44-4, So. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Quinton Chavez (Gering) 46-2, Sr. over Andon Stenger (Columbus Lakeview) 34-7, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

  • Austin Munier (Sidney) 37-11, Jr. over Connor Ritonya (Bennington) 28-15, So. (Fall 2:08)

B126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff
  • 2nd Place - Paul Ruff of Gering
  • 3rd Place - Cyrus Wells of Broken Bow
  • 4th Place - Drew Cooper of Omaha Skutt
  • 5th Place - Thomas Ivey of York
  • 6th Place - Ashton Munsell of Wayne

1st Place Match

  • Paul Garcia (Scottsbluff) 43-3, Sr. over Paul Ruff (Gering) 45-3, Sr. (TB-1 1-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Cyrus Wells (Broken Bow) 37-7, Jr. over Drew Cooper (Omaha Skutt) 32-4, So. (Dec 8-2)

5th Place Match

  • Thomas Ivey (York) 34-5, Sr. over Ashton Munsell (Wayne) 27-14, So. (MD 11-2)

B132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Drew Arnold of Beatrice
  • 2nd Place - Malachi Bordovsky of Wahoo
  • 3rd Place - AJ Parrish of Bennington
  • 4th Place - Reece Jaqua of Wayne
  • 5th Place - Dreu White of Cozad
  • 6th Place - Tyler Nagel of Gering

1st Place Match

  • Drew Arnold (Beatrice) 43-1, Sr. over Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo) 45-4, Jr. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

  • AJ Parrish (Bennington) 39-4, So. over Reece Jaqua (Wayne) 32-6, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

  • Dreu White (Cozad) 33-10, Fr. over Tyler Nagel (Gering) 25-7, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

B138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Trevor Reinke of Beatrice
  • 2nd Place - Adam Kruse of Omaha Skutt
  • 3rd Place - Bryar Nadrchal of Platteview
  • 4th Place - Cameron Schrad of Seward
  • 5th Place - Nate Rocheleau of Gering
  • 6th Place - Michael Mass of Ralston

1st Place Match

  • Trevor Reinke (Beatrice) 42-4, Jr. over Adam Kruse (Omaha Skutt) 23-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Bryar Nadrchal (Platteview) 37-4, So. over Cameron Schrad (Seward) 28-10, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

  • Nate Rocheleau (Gering) 28-5, Sr. over Michael Mass (Ralston) 19-11, Jr. (Dec 8-1)

B145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Trevor Kluck of Aurora
  • 2nd Place - Landon Weidner of Hastings
  • 3rd Place - Charlie Powers of Blair
  • 4th Place - Gage Stokey of Ogallala
  • 5th Place - Caden Corcoran of Ralston
  • 6th Place - Connor Wells of Broken Bow

1st Place Match

  • Trevor Kluck (Aurora) 44-1, Sr. over Landon Weidner (Hastings) 39-4, So. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

  • Charlie Powers (Blair) 52-3, Jr. over Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 47-6, Sr. (Fall 4:06)

5th Place Match

  • Caden Corcoran (Ralston) 23-6, Jr. over Connor Wells (Broken Bow) 42-13, So. (Dec 5-2)

B152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Cameron Zink of Ogallala
  • 2nd Place - Noah Talmadge of Ralston
  • 3rd Place - Ashton Schweitzer of Pierce
  • 4th Place - Jett Samuelson of Hastings
  • 5th Place - Daniel Wellnitz of Chadron
  • 6th Place - Cole Maschmann of Beatrice

1st Place Match

  • Cameron Zink (Ogallala) 50-3, Jr. over Noah Talmadge (Ralston) 26-2, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Ashton Schweitzer (Pierce) 38-10, Jr. over Jett Samuelson (Hastings) 32-8, Jr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

  • Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) 35-12, Sr. over Cole Maschmann (Beatrice) 33-7, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

B160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Kobe Lyons of York
  • 2nd Place - Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth
  • 3rd Place - Caleb Kriens of South Sioux City
  • 4th Place - Alex Anthony of McCook
  • 5th Place - Michael Kruntorad of Pierce
  • 6th Place - Alex Banuelos of Minden

1st Place Match

  • Kobe Lyons (York) 41-0, Sr. over Josh Colgrove (Plattsmouth) 32-6, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Caleb Kriens (South Sioux City) 32-8, Sr. over Alex Anthony (McCook) 39-5, So. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

  • Michael Kruntorad (Pierce) 39-9, Jr. over Alex Banuelos (Minden) 46-6, Sr. (Dec 9-8)

B170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Evan Canoyer of Waverly
  • 2nd Place - Torrance Keehn of Beatrice
  • 3rd Place - Jacob Awiszus of Gering
  • 4th Place - Zander Schweitzer of Pierce
  • 5th Place - Jackson Phelps of Hastings
  • 6th Place - Cameron Aughenbaugh of Plattsmouth

1st Place Match

  • Evan Canoyer (Waverly) 42-1, Sr. over Torrance Keehn (Beatrice) 39-7, Jr. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Jacob Awiszus (Gering) 42-5, Jr. over Zander Schweitzer (Pierce) 46-6, So. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

  • Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 30-12, Sr. over Cameron Aughenbaugh (Plattsmouth) 24-14, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:59 (18-2))

B182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Luke MacDonald of Bennington
  • 2nd Place - Mack Owens of Aurora
  • 3rd Place - Deegan Nelson of Beatrice
  • 4th Place - Brady Robb of Sidney
  • 5th Place - Cooper Hancock of Wahoo
  • 6th Place - Kaleb Pohl of Cozad

1st Place Match

  • Luke MacDonald (Bennington) 33-3, Jr. over Mack Owens (Aurora) 41-4, Jr. (Dec 10-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Deegan Nelson (Beatrice) 41-6, So. over Brady Robb (Sidney) 36-5, Sr. (Fall 4:54)

5th Place Match

  • Cooper Hancock (Wahoo) 28-6, Sr. over Kaleb Pohl (Cozad) 35-7, Sr. (Fall 3:34)

B195

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Lathan Duda of Broken Bow
  • 2nd Place - Dexter Larsen of Blair
  • 3rd Place - Brekyn Papineau of Aurora
  • 4th Place - Chase Cotton of York
  • 5th Place - Austen Smith of Columbus Lakeview
  • 6th Place - Victor Isele of Northwest

1st Place Match

  • Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 51-0, Sr. over Dexter Larsen (Blair) 51-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

  • Brekyn Papineau (Aurora) 40-7, Jr. over Chase Cotton (York) 25-5, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match

  • Austen Smith (Columbus Lakeview) 29-13, Sr. over Victor Isele (Northwest) 36-16, So. (SV-1 4-2)

B220

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Alec Langan of McCook
  • 2nd Place - Dylan Meyer of Norris
  • 3rd Place - Mikah Ruiz of Nebraska City
  • 4th Place - Joe Rodriquez of West Point-Beemer
  • 5th Place - Blake Davis of Hastings
  • 6th Place - Martin Carrillo of Wayne

1st Place Match

  • Alec Langan (McCook) 45-1, Sr. over Dylan Meyer (Norris) 50-2, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Mikah Ruiz (Nebraska City) 40-3, Jr. over Joe Rodriquez (West Point-Beemer) 46-8, Sr. (MD 11-3)

5th Place Match

  • Blake Davis (Hastings) 32-8, Sr. over Martin Carrillo (Wayne) 28-10, So. (Fall 4:51)

B285

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place - Trevor Brown of Waverly
  • 2nd Place - David Hernandez of Ralston
  • 3rd Place - Sawyer Bumgarner of Broken Bow
  • 4th Place - Aaron Jividen of Aurora
  • 5th Place - Jason Uden of Crete
  • 6th Place - Neil Hartman of Omaha Concordia

1st Place Match

  • Trevor Brown (Waverly) 33-1, Jr. over David Hernandez (Ralston) 32-3, Sr. (Dec 4-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Sawyer Bumgarner (Broken Bow) 44-4, Jr. over Aaron Jividen (Aurora) 40-6, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)

5th Place Match

  • Jason Uden (Crete) 16-5, Sr. over Neil Hartman (Omaha Concordia) 34-6, Jr. (Fall 0:44)

Tags

In other news