Norfolk Catholic's Mendez is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Francisco Mendez of the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team.
Mendez went 8-0 in the past week in claiming the Mid State Conference Meet at Pierce last Thursday and the Plainview Invitational last Saturday. He had a pin and two decision victories in the Mid State Conference Meet and then pinned five opponents in winning the Plainview Invite. During the Plainview event, Mendez surpassed Wyatt Smydra as the all-time pin leader at Norfolk Catholic. Mendez is now 44-4 on the season and has 149 career wins with 99 via pin. He was nominated by Coach Henry Aschoff. Congratulations to Francisco Mendez of the Norfolk Catholic wrestling team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.