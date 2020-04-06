Norfolk Catholic's Bellar & Farlee to be inducted into Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

Twelve athletes, five coaches, three contributors and one official make up the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame induction class of 2020.
The class will be inducted Oct. 4 at Lincoln East High School. Among the recipients are Norfolk Catholic football coach Jeff Bellar. He is Nebraska’s all-time leader with 363 football coaching victories. Bellar’s 38-year coaching career includes nine state championships and six runner-up finishes. Six of his teams went undefeated. Also honored are Laurel’s Steve Erwin. He was an all-class all-state selection in football and basketball and played quarterback for the Laurel team that won the 1970 mythical state championship. In basketball, he scored 1,427 points and collected 1,321 rebounds in his career. At the University of Nebraska, he started 55 of 71 games over a three-year span. Logan View’s Jordan Larson was a key player on the United States Olympic volleyball teams of 2012 and 2016. She collected twelve letters in volleyball, basketball and track at Logan View, earning high school All-American honors in volleyball. Larson accepted a volleyball scholarship to Nebraska after her sophomore year in high school, starting four years for the Huskers and earning All-American honors three times. Also honored was official Steve Farlee of Norfolk. He has officiated more than 3,000 basketball games over a 43-year period. Farlee refereed football and umpired high school and American Legion baseball for more than 25 years. His officiating resume includes NAIA and NCAA games in all three sports. Laurel’s 1970 football team has been honored with the Golden Anniversary Team. The team which included 2020 inductee Steve Erwin went 10-0, outscoring its opponents by an average score of 48-8.