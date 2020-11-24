Norfolk Catholic wrestling training for forthcoming season

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling squad gets their season underway on December 5th when they compete in the O’Neill Invite. 

The Knights, who have 17 wrestlers out this season, return state qualifiers in Francisco Mendez & Alan Olander from a year ago.  The team will participate in tournaments at O’Neill, Stanton, Boone Central, Pierce, Wilber/Clatonia, David City Aquinas, Cross County, Oakland/Craig, Plainview, and the Mid State Conference Meet at O’Neill.  Norfolk Catholic will host a triangular with Battle Creek & Pierce on January 21st and Madison on January 28th.

