Norfolk Catholic wrestling team finishes seventh at Mid State Conference Meet

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team competed in yesterday’s Mid State Conference Meet at Pierce.
The host team was the champion with 178 points. They won by seven points. The Knights finished seventh with 84 points. Francisco Mendez (160) was a champion. Allan Olander (145) & Isaac Wilcox (285) placed second. Dominic Liess (106) got third.
Mid State Conference Results for Norfolk Catholic
106
Dominic Liess (29-11) placed 3rd and scored 12.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Garrett Finke (Battle Creek) 12-16 won by decision over Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 29-11 (Dec 5-3)
- Cons. Round 1 - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 29-11 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 29-11 won by fall over Dylan Parks (O`Neill) 13-14 (Fall 1:00)
- 3rd Place Match - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 29-11 won by major decision over Garrett Finke (Battle Creek) 12-16 (MD 10-2)
126
Noah Morland (5-29) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Boston Reeves (Battle Creek) 31-14 won by fall over Noah Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 5-29 (Fall 4:21)
- Cons. Round 1 - Noah Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 5-29 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Caden Meinke (Battle Creek) 11-15 won by tech fall over Noah Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 5-29 (TF-1.5 2:46 (15-0))
145
Allan Olander (30-7) placed 2nd and scored 17.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 30-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 30-7 won by major decision over Zach Meier (Pierce) 13-22 (MD 14-1)
- Semifinal - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 30-7 won by decision over Korbyn Battershaw (Battle Creek) 35-10 (Dec 2-1)
- 1st Place Match - Brady Thompson (O`Neill) 32-1 won by medical forfeit over Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 30-7 (M. For.)
152
Noah Wattier (20-22) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 20-22 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Ashton Schweitzer (Pierce) 26-8 won by fall over Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 20-22 (Fall 2:34)
- Cons. Round 2 - Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 20-22 won by fall over Fransico Jinez (Wayne) 5-17 (Fall 1:48)
- Cons. Round 3 - William Karmann (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 22-16 won by medical forfeit over Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 20-22 (M. For.)
160
Francisco Mendez (39-4) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 39-4 won by fall over Evan Schuetze (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 6-21 (Fall 1:45)
- Semifinal - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 39-4 won by decision over Fabian Acevado (O`Neill) 19-9 (Dec 8-7)
- 1st Place Match - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 39-4 won by decision over Michael Kruntorad (Pierce) 29-6 (Dec 8-7)
160
Mason Weidner (4-9) place is unknown.
- Quarterfinal - Ashton Schafer (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 19-6 won by medical forfeit over Mason Weidner (Norfolk Catholic) 4-9 (M. For.)
- Cons. Round 1 - Korth Kale (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 11-25 won by medical forfeit over Mason Weidner (Norfolk Catholic) 4-9 (M. For.)
170
Javier Hernandez (6-13) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jaryn Smeal (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 9-14 won by fall over Javier Hernandez (Norfolk Catholic) 6-13 (Fall 0:37)
- Cons. Round 1 - Javier Hernandez (Norfolk Catholic) 6-13 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jaden Jones (Pierce) 9-12 won by fall over Javier Hernandez (Norfolk Catholic) 6-13 (Fall 2:19)
170
Brandon Kollars (27-9) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 27-9 won by fall over Zaiden Rowe (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 0-2 (Fall 0:56)
- Quarterfinal - Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 27-9 won by fall over Jaden Jones (Pierce) 9-12 (Fall 1:17)
- Semifinal - Kaden Warneke (Battle Creek) 27-14 won by fall over Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 27-9 (Fall 1:18)
- Cons. Semi - Garret Buschkamp (Crofton-Bloomfield) 21-10 won in sudden victory - 1 over Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 27-9 (SV-1 6-4)
182
Ben Morland (9-26) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Richard Cleveland (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 23-10 won by fall over Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 9-26 (Fall 1:46)
- Cons. Round 1 - Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 9-26 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Zavien Buol (Pierce) 3-6 won by fall over Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 9-26 (Fall 0:47)
220
Ben Sousek (11-9) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ben Sousek (Norfolk Catholic) 11-9 won by fall over Jacob Ottis (Battle Creek) 11-20 (Fall 4:44)
- Quarterfinal - Nick Erickson (Pierce) 20-19 won by fall over Ben Sousek (Norfolk Catholic) 11-9 (Fall 5:47)
- Cons. Round 2 - Noah Shabram (O`Neill) 7-16 won by fall over Ben Sousek (Norfolk Catholic) 11-9 (Fall 4:35)
285
Isaac Wilcox (25-6) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 25-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 25-6 won by fall over Dax Doernemann (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 9-21 (Fall 0:41)
- Semifinal - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 25-6 won by fall over George Fraher (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 32-13 (Fall 4:23)
- 1st Place Match - Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek) 32-2 won in tie breaker - 1 over Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 25-6 (TB-1 2-1)
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Robbie Fisher of Crofton-Bloomfield
- 2nd Place - Garrett Schultz of Wayne
- 3rd Place - Dominic Liess of Norfolk Catholic
- 4th Place - Garrett Finke of Battle Creek
1st Place Match
- Robbie Fisher (Crofton-Bloomfield) 30-3, Fr. over Garrett Schultz (Wayne) 17-9, Fr. (Fall 5:54)
3rd Place Match
- Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 29-11, Fr. over Garrett Finke (Battle Creek) 12-16, Jr. (MD 10-2)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Carson Wood of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 2nd Place - Hudson Barger of Crofton-Bloomfield
- 3rd Place - John Alden of O`Neill
- 4th Place - Jaxson Hassler of Battle Creek
1st Place Match
- Carson Wood (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 27-5, Fr. over Hudson Barger (Crofton-Bloomfield) 26-9, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- John Alden (O`Neill) 29-2, Fr. over Jaxson Hassler (Battle Creek) 23-17, So. (TF-1.5 5:00 (21-6))
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gavin Dozler of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 2nd Place - Joseph Yates of O`Neill
- 3rd Place - Isaiah Adams of Pierce
- 4th Place - Tavious Pinkelman of Hartington Cedar Catholic
1st Place Match
- Gavin Dozler (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 23-6, Jr. over Joseph Yates (O`Neill) 18-9, So. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Isaiah Adams (Pierce) 14-12, Jr. over Tavious Pinkelman (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 3-26, Fr. (Fall 0:52)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brock Bolling of Pierce
- 2nd Place - Ashton Munsell of Wayne
- 3rd Place - Boston Reeves of Battle Creek
- 4th Place - Ted Hemmingsen of Boone Central/Newman Grove
1st Place Match
- Brock Bolling (Pierce) 28-8, Jr. over Ashton Munsell (Wayne) 16-8, So. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Boston Reeves (Battle Creek) 31-14, Jr. over Ted Hemmingsen (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 20-14, So. (Dec 7-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ty Rainforth of O`Neill
- 2nd Place - Reece Jaqua of Wayne
- 3rd Place - Blake Bolling of Pierce
- 4th Place - Kerby Hochstein of Hartington Cedar Catholic
1st Place Match
- Ty Rainforth (O`Neill) 29-1, Jr. over Reece Jaqua (Wayne) 22-3, Sr. (Fall 2:56)
3rd Place Match
- Blake Bolling (Pierce) 33-11, So. over Kerby Hochstein (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 26-10, Sr. (SV-1 8-6)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jayden Coulter of Pierce
- 2nd Place - William Poppe of Crofton-Bloomfield
- 3rd Place - Jaxon Schafer of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 4th Place - Colton Ray of Boone Central/Newman Grove
1st Place Match
- Jayden Coulter (Pierce) 27-8, So. over William Poppe (Crofton-Bloomfield) 32-6, Jr. (Fall 0:55)
3rd Place Match
- Jaxon Schafer (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 22-17, So. over Colton Ray (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 5-7, So. (Fall 3:28)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brady Thompson of O`Neill
- 2nd Place - Allan Olander of Norfolk Catholic
- 3rd Place - Korbyn Battershaw of Battle Creek
- 4th Place - Samuel Grape of Boone Central/Newman Grove
1st Place Match
- Brady Thompson (O`Neill) 32-1, Jr. over Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 30-7, Jr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
- Korbyn Battershaw (Battle Creek) 35-10, Jr. over Samuel Grape (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 23-16, So. (SV-1 7-5)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ashton Schweitzer of Pierce
- 2nd Place - Levi Drueke of O`Neill
- 3rd Place - Conner Hochstein of Hartington Cedar Catholic
- 4th Place - William Karmann of Boone Central/Newman Grove
1st Place Match
- Ashton Schweitzer (Pierce) 26-8, Jr. over Levi Drueke (O`Neill) 25-10, So. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
- Conner Hochstein (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 33-14, Jr. over William Karmann (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 22-16, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Francisco Mendez of Norfolk Catholic
- 2nd Place - Michael Kruntorad of Pierce
- 3rd Place - Fabian Acevado of O`Neill
- 4th Place - Ashton Schafer of Boone Central/Newman Grove
1st Place Match
- Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 39-4, Sr. over Michael Kruntorad (Pierce) 29-6, Jr. (Dec 8-7)
3rd Place Match
- Fabian Acevado (O`Neill) 19-9, Jr. over Ashton Schafer (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 19-6, Jr. (SV-1 6-4)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Zander Schweitzer of Pierce
- 2nd Place - Kaden Warneke of Battle Creek
- 3rd Place - Servando Gonzalez of O`Neill
- 4th Place - Garret Buschkamp of Crofton-Bloomfield
1st Place Match
- Zander Schweitzer (Pierce) 34-4, So. over Kaden Warneke (Battle Creek) 27-14, Jr. (Fall 5:06)
3rd Place Match
- Servando Gonzalez (O`Neill) 25-10, Sr. over Garret Buschkamp (Crofton-Bloomfield) 21-10, So. (Dec 7-4)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cash Meier of Guardian Angels Central Catholic
- 2nd Place - Reid Korth of Wayne
- 3rd Place - Richard Cleveland of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 4th Place - Kase Thompson of Battle Creek
1st Place Match
- Cash Meier (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 28-4, Sr. over Reid Korth (Wayne) 25-2, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Richard Cleveland (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 23-10, Sr. over Kase Thompson (Battle Creek) 23-18, Jr. (Fall 2:53)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Salvador Rodriguez of O`Neill
- 2nd Place - Ty Tramp of Crofton-Bloomfield
- 3rd Place - Dakota Spann of Wayne
- 4th Place - Taylor Weber of Boone Central/Newman Grove
1st Place Match
- Salvador Rodriguez (O`Neill) 23-10, So. over Ty Tramp (Crofton-Bloomfield) 20-15, So. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- Dakota Spann (Wayne) 18-12, Jr. over Taylor Weber (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 25-3, Sr. (M. For.)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jared Janssen of Crofton-Bloomfield
- 2nd Place - Camden Moser of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 3rd Place - Martin Carrillo of Wayne
- 4th Place - Nick Erickson of Pierce
1st Place Match
- Jared Janssen (Crofton-Bloomfield) 30-4, Jr. over Camden Moser (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 10-8, Jr. (Fall 1:03)
3rd Place Match
- Martin Carrillo (Wayne) 19-5, So. over Nick Erickson (Pierce) 20-19, Jr. (Fall 3:34)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Dahlas Zlomke of Battle Creek
- 2nd Place - Isaac Wilcox of Norfolk Catholic
- 3rd Place - Dakota Rose of Boone Central/Newman Grove
- 4th Place - George Fraher of Guardian Angels Central Catholic
1st Place Match
- Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek) 32-2, Jr. over Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 25-6, Jr. (TB-1 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Dakota Rose (Boone Central/Newman Grove) 29-8, Jr. over George Fraher (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 32-13, Jr. (Dec 5-0)