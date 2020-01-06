Norfolk Catholic wrestling team coming off tenth place finish at Pierce as they get ready for hectic week

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team tied for tenth place at the Pierce Invitational last Saturday.
Logan-Magnolia of Iowa was the champion with 242 points. They won by 61.5 points. The Knights totaled 58.5 points. Norfolk Catholic’s Kanyon Talton (126), Wyatt Smydra (145), & Alan Olander (138) finished fourth. Francisco Mendez (160) placed fifth and Caden Arens (195) & Isaac Wilcox (220) were eighth. This year the Knights have a second place and a tenth place finish. They are also 3-5 in duals. The team’s remaining schedule includes tournaments at Wilber/Clatonia, David City Aquinas, Cross County, Oakland/Craig, Plainview, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic will host their own invite on February 8th. They will also host duals with Logan View tomorrow evening at 7:00 and Creighton on January 16th while visiting Madison on January 30th. The upcoming week includes a home dual with Logan View on Tuesday night, Friday’s Wilber/Clatonia Invite, and Saturday’s David City Aquinas Invitational.