Norfolk Catholic wrestling team coming off tenth place finish at Pierce as they get ready for hectic week

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team tied for tenth place at the Pierce Invitational last Saturday. 

Logan-Magnolia of Iowa was the champion with 242 points.  They won by 61.5 points.  The Knights totaled 58.5 points.  Norfolk Catholic’s Kanyon Talton (126), Wyatt Smydra (145), & Alan Olander (138) finished fourth.  Francisco Mendez (160) placed fifth and Caden Arens (195) & Isaac Wilcox (220) were eighth.  This year the Knights have a second place and a tenth place finish.  They are also 3-5 in duals.  The team’s remaining schedule includes tournaments at Wilber/Clatonia, David City Aquinas, Cross County, Oakland/Craig, Plainview, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek.  Norfolk Catholic will host their own invite on February 8th.  They will also host duals with Logan View tomorrow evening at 7:00 and Creighton on January 16th while visiting Madison on January 30th.  The upcoming week includes a home dual with Logan View on Tuesday night, Friday’s Wilber/Clatonia Invite, and Saturday’s David City Aquinas Invitational.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 6, 2019

The Minnesota Vikings have advanced to the NFC divisional round at San Francisco by defeating the New Orleans Saints, 26-20 on Kirk Cousins' four-yard scoring pass to Kyle Rudolph on the first series of overtime.  Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored a pair of touchdowns th…

Creighton men’s basketball tops Marquette

Mitch Ballock hit five three-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points to lead five players in double figures and Creighton stretched its win streak to eight games, topping Marquette 92-75. 

Northeast Hawks volleyball players receive more honors

After guiding the Northeast Hawks volleyball team to another trip to the NJCAA DII Volleyball National Tournament for the fourth-straight year, sophomore Elley Beaver (Columbus, Neb.) and freshman Josie Sanger (Crofton, Neb.) were named to the First Team Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska Colle…