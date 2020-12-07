Norfolk Catholic wrestling starts season with seventh place finish at O'Neill

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a seventh place finish at the O’Neill Invitational last Saturday.
Chamberlain, South Dakota was the champion with 171 points. They won by 24 points. The Knights totaled 89 points. Norfolk Catholic’s Isaac Wilcox was the champion at 285 pounds while Dominic Liess (113), Francisco Mendez (160), & Brandon Kollars (182) were runner-up. The Knights’ remaining schedule includes tournaments at Stanton, Boone Central, Pierce, Wilber/Clatonia, David City Aquinas, Cross County, Oakland/Craig, Plainview, and the Mid State Conference Meet at O’Neill. Norfolk Catholic will host a triangular with Battle Creek & Pierce on January 21st and Madison on January 28th.