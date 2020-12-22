Norfolk Catholic wrestling enters moratorium after competing at Boone Central duals

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a fifth place finish at the Boone Central Duals Tournament last Saturday.
The Knights lost to Boone Central 57-18, Aurora 66-18, Central City 54-27, and Raymond Central 45-27 while defeating Wood River 48-30. Allan Olander, Francisco Mendez, & Brandon Kollars all went 5-0 for the day. Norfolk Catholic, who is now 2-4 in duals this season, have a remaining schedule which includes tournaments at Wilber/Clatonia, David City Aquinas, Cross County, Oakland/Craig, and Plainview. The Knights will return to action on Wednesday, December 30th when they host a quadrangular with Wayne, Clarkson/Leigh, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.