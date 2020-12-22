Norfolk Catholic wrestling enters moratorium after competing at Boone Central duals

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a fifth place finish at the Boone Central Duals Tournament last Saturday. 

The Knights lost to Boone Central 57-18, Aurora 66-18, Central City 54-27, and Raymond Central 45-27 while defeating Wood River 48-30.  Allan Olander, Francisco Mendez, & Brandon Kollars all went 5-0 for the day.  Norfolk Catholic, who is now 2-4 in duals this season, have a remaining schedule which includes tournaments at Wilber/Clatonia, David City Aquinas, Cross County, Oakland/Craig, and Plainview.  The Knights will return to action on Wednesday, December 30th when they host a quadrangular with Wayne, Clarkson/Leigh, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Giovani Bernard scored a pair of first-half touchdowns and Ryan Finley added a 23-yard TD run as Cincinnati handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their third straight loss, 27-17.  The Bengals built a 17-0 halftime lead and prevented the Steelers from clinching the AFC North.  Steelers quarterback …