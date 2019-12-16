Norfolk Catholic wrestlers place second at Stanton Invite; return to action on Thursday in triangular

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a second place finish at the Stanton Invitational last Saturday.
Plainview was the champion with 202.5 points. The Knights totaled 70 points. The Knights’ Kanyon Talton (126), Wyatt Smydra (145), Francisco Mendez (160) were champions. Alan Olander (145) finished third and Noah Wattier (152) was sixth. Earlier in the week, Norfolk Catholic opened with a 48-33 dual loss at home to Wayne. The team’s remaining schedule includes tournaments at Boone Central/Newman Grove on Saturday, Pierce, Wilber/Clatonia, David City Aquinas, Cross County, Oakland/Craig, Plainview, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek. The Knights will host their own invite on February 8th. They will also host duals with Logan View on January 7th and Creighton on January 16th while visiting Tekemah/Herman Tuesday evening at 6:00 for a triangular with Wisner/Pilger involved, Battle Creek on January 23rd with Pierce participating, and a dual at Madison on January 30th.