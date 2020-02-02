Norfolk Catholic wrestlers place fourth at Plainview Invite on Saturday

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a fourth place finish at the Plainview Invitational last Saturday.
The host team was the champion with 312.5 points. They won by 127.5 points. The Knights totaled 118 points. Norfolk Catholic’s Allan Olander (138) & Wyatt Smydra (145) placed second. Francisco Mendez (160) was third. Hugo Sanchez (126) & Issac Wilcox (220) finished fourth. Noah Wattier (152) & Caden Arens (195) placed fifth. This year the Knights have a second place, a fourth, a fifth place, a seventh, a tenth, and an eleventh place finish. They are also 5-8 in duals. The Knights’ remaining schedule includes the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek on Thursday and their own invite on Saturday.