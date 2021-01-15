Norfolk Catholic wrestlers knock off Creighton & Summerland at Creighton triangular

The Norfolk Catholic wrestlers won duals over Creighton 60-15 and Summerland 43-30 yesterday at Creighton's triangular. The Knights are now 7-9 in duals this season.
The Norfolk Catholic Knights traveled to Creighton and picked up a couple of victories in dual action on Thursday. The Knights beat the smaller team of Creighton by a score of 60-15. Kanyon Talton at 138 pinned his opponent and several young Knights garnered forfeit points. Then the Knights faced Summerland and won that dual 43-30. It was highlighted by a pin from Ben Morland at 170. Dominic Liess at 106, Allan Olander at 145, and Isaac Wilcox at 285 also garnered pins. Brandon Kollars at 182 received an injury default part way through the second period when his opponent couldn’t continue. Kanyon Talton won in overtime and Francisco Mendez won by major decision at 160. “I thought that we came out aggressive and wrestled with no fear. We will need that kind of attitude at Cross County this Weekend.” – Coach Aschoff
Norfolk Catholic 60 Creighton 15
285: Josh Gubbels (NOCA) over (CREI) (For.)
106: Dominic Liess (NOCA) over (CREI) (For.)
113: Layci Condon (CREI) over (NOCA) (For.)
120: Double Forfeit
126: Noah Morland (NOCA) over (CREI) (For.)
132: William Wetjen (NOCA) over (CREI) (For.)
138: Kanyon Talton (NOCA) over Shane Farnik (CREI) (Fall 2:53)
145: Allan Olander (NOCA) over (CREI) (For.)
152: RJ Wilmes (CREI) over Noah Wattier (NOCA) (Dec 6-2)
160: Francisco Mendez (NOCA) over (CREI) (For.)
170: Brandon Kollars (NOCA) over (CREI) (For.)
182: Sam Vortherms (CREI) over Ben Morland (NOCA) (Fall 1:35)
195: Javier Hernandez (NOCA) over (CREI) (For.)
220: Ben Sousek (NOCA) over (CREI) (For.)
Norfolk Catholic 43 Summerland 30
106: Dominic Liess (NOCA) over Daley Bearinger (SULA) (Fall 2:50)
113: Double Forfeit
120: Jesse Thiele (SULA) over (NOCA) (For.)
126: Alex Thiele (SULA) over Noah Morland (NOCA) (Fall 2:25)
132: Rafe Grebin (SULA) over (NOCA) (For.)
138: Kanyon Talton (NOCA) over Eli Thiele (SULA) (TB-1 9-5)
145: Allan Olander (NOCA) over Spencer Kester (SULA) (Fall 1:36)
152: Noah Wattier (NOCA) over (SULA) (For.)
160: Francisco Mendez (NOCA) over Alex Arroyo (SULA) (MD 14-4)
170: Ben Morland (NOCA) over Kendrick Schroeder (SULA) (Fall 3:43)
182: Brandon Kollars (NOCA) over Tyler Bellar (SULA) (Inj. [time])
195: Colton Thiele (SULA) over (NOCA) (For.)
220: Wyatt Chipps (SULA) over (NOCA) (For.)
285: Isaac Wilcox (NOCA) over Logan Mueller (SULA) (Fall 4:13)