Norfolk Catholic wrestlers getting ready for upcoming season

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling squad gets their season underway on Thursday, December 12th when they host Wayne in a dual.
The Knights, who have twelve wrestlers out this season, returns fifth place Wyatt Smydra from last year’s State Championships and Francisco Mendez who qualified two years ago. The team will participate in tournaments at Stanton, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Pierce, Wilber/Clatonia, David City Aquinas, Cross County, Oakland/Craig, Plainview, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic will host their own invite on February 8th. They will also host duals with Wayne on December 12th, Logan View on January 7th and Creighton on January 16th while visiting Tekemah/Herman on December 17th for a triangular with Wisner/Pilger involved, Battle Creek on January 23rd with Pierce participating, and a dual at Madison on January 30th.