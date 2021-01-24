Norfolk Catholic wrestlers get third at Oakland/Craig Invitational

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team placed third at Saturday's Oakland/Craig Invite. O'Neill was the champion with a score of 222, Winside was second at 145.5, and the Knights finished third with 143 points. Isaac Wilcox (285) was a champion. Kanyon Talton (132); Francisco Mendez (160); & Brandon Kollars (170) placed second. Allan Olander (145) got third. Dominic Liess (106) placed fourth. Carter Wattier (138) finished sixth.
106
Dominic Liess (28-10) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 28-10 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 28-10 won by major decision over Edward Pena (West Point - Beemer) 32-9 (MD 11-2)
- Semifinal - Trenton Arlt (Oakland - Craig) 34-0 won by tech fall over Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 28-10 (TF-1.5 5:34 (17-2))
- Cons. Semi - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 28-10 won by fall over Marcus Brown (Pender) 26-14 (Fall 2:54)
- 3rd Place Match - Layne Sturek (Pender) 40-4 won by decision over Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 28-10 (Dec 12-8)
126
Noah Morland (5-27) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Noah Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 5-27 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Jamisson Evert (West Point - Beemer) 26-13 won by tech fall over Noah Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 5-27 (TF-1.5 2:00 (16-0))
- Cons. Round 2 - Noah Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 5-27 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Dominic Wilcox (Quad County Northeast) 9-16 won by fall over Noah Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 5-27 (Fall 4:14)
132
Kanyon Talton (25-3) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) 25-3 won by fall over Zachary Mullally (North Bend Central) 0-17 (Fall 0:37)
- Quarterfinal - Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) 25-3 won by fall over Mason Bodlak (Pender) 9-14 (Fall 2:51)
- Semifinal - Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) 25-3 won by decision over Dalton Anderson (Ponca) 26-5 (Dec 3-2)
- 1st Place Match - Ty Rainforth (O`Neill) 28-1 won by fall over Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) 25-3 (Fall 2:34)
138
Carter Wattier (7-9) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Carter Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 7-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Art Escalante (Winside) 36-4 won by fall over Carter Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 7-9 (Fall 2:29)
- Cons. Round 2 - Carter Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 7-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Carter Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 7-9 won by fall over Jaden Smith (North Bend Central) 5-20 (Fall 1:33)
- Cons. Semi - Joshua Jansen (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 22-10 won in sudden victory - 1 over Carter Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 7-9 (SV-1 11-9)
- 5th Place Match - Chase Hofmeister (Pender) 22-16 won by medical forfeit over Carter Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 7-9 (M. For.)
145
Allan Olander (29-6) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 29-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 29-6 won by fall over Quinton Heineman (Pender) 19-13 (Fall 1:33)
- Semifinal - Gabe Escalante (Winside) 35-4 won by major decision over Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 29-6 (MD 9-0)
- Cons. Semi - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 29-6 won by fall over Lane Belina (Howells - Dodge) 26-21 (Fall 1:54)
- 3rd Place Match - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) 29-6 won by forfeit over Quinton Heineman (Pender) 19-13 (For.)
152
Noah Wattier (19-20) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 19-20 won by fall over James Kirschenmann (North Bend Central) 6-14 (Fall 1:11)
- Quarterfinal - Ethan Mullally (North Bend Central) 21-4 won by fall over Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 19-20 (Fall 4:40)
- Cons. Round 2 - Tavis Uhing (Oakland - Craig) 21-15 won by decision over Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 19-20 (Dec 4-3)
160
Francisco Mendez (36-4) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 36-4 won by fall over Devin Eisenhauer (Quad County Northeast) 4-15 (Fall 1:04)
- Quarterfinal - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 36-4 won by fall over Nate Kaup (West Point - Beemer) 17-22 (Fall 1:03)
- Semifinal - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 36-4 won by decision over Fabian Acevado (O`Neill) 16-8 (Dec 5-3)
- 1st Place Match - Gavin Zoucha (Malcolm) 28-2 won by fall over Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 36-4 (Fall 5:55)
160
Mason Weidner (4-10) place is unknown.
- Champ. Round 1 - Jack Pille (Oakland - Craig) 22-14 won by fall over Mason Weidner (Norfolk Catholic) 4-10 (Fall 1:11)
- Cons. Round 1 - Mason Weidner (Norfolk Catholic) 4-10 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Aiden Cook (Ponca) 22-7 won by fall over Mason Weidner (Norfolk Catholic) 4-10 (Fall 2:24)
170
Brandon Kollars (25-7) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 25-7 won by fall over Wyatt Rangeloff (North Bend Central) 1-16 (Fall 0:48)
- Quarterfinal - Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 25-7 won by fall over Ethan Brehm (Cross County/Osceola) 8-17 (Fall 0:41)
- Semifinal - Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 25-7 won by decision over Hunter Bennett (Ponca) 25-8 (Dec 8-6)
- 1st Place Match - Jestin Bayer (Howells - Dodge) 38-5 won by fall over Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 25-7 (Fall 1:55)
182
Ben Morland (9-24) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Cash Meier (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 25-4 won by fall over Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 9-24 (Fall 1:14)
- Cons. Round 1 - Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 9-24 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Bruns (Pender) 20-22 won by fall over Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 9-24 (Fall 0:56)
285
Isaac Wilcox (24-5) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 24-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 24-5 won by fall over Tucker Shabram (O`Neill) 17-15 (Fall 2:39)
- Semifinal - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 24-5 won by decision over Terrance Heyes (Cross County/Osceola) 17-7 (Dec 4-0)
- 1st Place Match - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 24-5 won by fall over Kale Nordmeyer (Malcolm) 24-7 (Fall 3:48)