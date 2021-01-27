Norfolk Catholic wrestlers fresh off third place finish get ready for Mid State Conference Meet on Thursday

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team placed third at Saturday's Oakland/Craig Invite. 

O'Neill was the champion with a score of 222, Winside was second at 145.5, and the Knights finished third with 143 points.  Isaac Wilcox (285) was a champion.  Kanyon Talton (132); Francisco Mendez (160); & Brandon Kollars (170) placed second.  Allan Olander (145) got third.  Dominic Liess (106) placed fourth.  Carter Wattier (138) finished sixth.  The Knights this season has a second place finish, a third, a fourth, and a seventh place finish along with a dual record of 7-11.  The team has a remaining schedule which includes the Mid State Conference Meet on Thursday at Pierce at 2:00, and a meet at Plainview before postseason action.

