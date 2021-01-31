Norfolk Catholic wrestlers finish fourth & Lutheran High Northeast comes in eleventh at Plainview Invite

The Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast wrestling teams competed at Saturday's Plainview Invite.
Crofton/Bloomfield was the champion with 189 points. They won by 20 points. The Knights finished fourth with 124 points while the Eagles were eleventh with 48. Regarding Norfolk Catholic, Francisco Mendez (160) & Isaac Wilcox (285) were champions. Noah Wattier (152) finished third. Dominic Liess (106), Caden Arens (195) & Ben Sousek (220) placed fifth. Brandon Kollars (170) & Ben Morland (182) got sixth. Mendez broke Wyatt Smydra’s Norfolk Catholic career pin record and now sits at 99 pins for his career and 149 wins. Regarding Lutheran High Northeast, Jazper Ames (220) was third. Johan Rojas (160) placed fourth. Evan Glaser (195) & Chantz Ames (285) finished sixth.
1
Crofton-Bloomfield
189.0
2
Plainview
169.0
3
Wayne
134.0
4
Norfolk Catholic
124.0
5
Quad County Northeastt
116.0
6
Palmer
91.5
7
Ponca
83.0
8
East Butler
82.0
9
West Holt
67.0
10
Hartington CC
64.0
11
Lutheran High Northeast
48.0
106
Dominic Liess (33-13) placed 5th and scored 15.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 33-13 won by fall over Grant Sprakel (Ponca) 15-24 (Fall 2:49)
- Quarterfinal - Garrett Schultz (Wayne) 20-11 won by decision over Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 33-13 (Dec 3-2)
- Cons. Round 2 - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 33-13 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 3 - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 33-13 won by fall over Adain Robles (Winnebago) 1-2 (Fall 1:51)
- Cons. Semi - Reece Kocian (East Butler) 29-3 won by decision over Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 33-13 (Dec 6-1)
- 5th Place Match - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) 33-13 won by decision over Keegan Carl (Hartington CC) 25-20 (Dec 7-0)
152
Noah Wattier (24-22) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 24-22 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Conner Hochstein (Hartington CC) 36-16 won in tie breaker - 1 over Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 24-22 (TB-1 6-4)
- Cons. Round 2 - Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 24-22 won by fall over Dawson Lemburg (Palmer) 2-35 (Fall 2:59)
- Cons. Round 3 - Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 24-22 won by fall over Fransico Jinez (Wayne) 8-22 (Fall 2:35)
- Cons. Semi - Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 24-22 won by fall over Isaac Pistulka (West Holt) 21-13 (Fall 2:39)
- 3rd Place Match - Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) 24-22 won by decision over Conner Hochstein (Hartington CC) 36-16 (Dec 3-2)
160
Francisco Mendez (44-4) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 44-4 won by fall over Korth Kale (Hartington CC) 11-30 (Fall 1:54)
- Round 2 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 44-4 won by fall over Sutton Ehlers (Quad County Northeastt) 19-21 (Fall 1:38)
- Round 3 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 44-4 won by fall over Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 17-15 (Fall 3:31)
- Round 4 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 44-4 won by fall over Trevin Brecka (East Butler) 20-8 (Fall 5:47)
- Round 5 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 44-4 won by fall over Aiden Cook (Ponca) 25-9 (Fall 3:14)
170
Brandon Kollars (29-12) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 29-12 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 29-12 won by fall over Trace Naeve (Quad County Northeastt) 12-7 (Fall 1:23)
- Semifinal - Sam Vortherms (Creighton) 31-6 won by decision over Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 29-12 (Dec 5-2)
- Cons. Semi - Aiden Liston (Wayne) 16-15 won by decision over Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 29-12 (Dec 7-4)
- 5th Place Match - Trace Naeve (Quad County Northeastt) 12-7 won by medical forfeit over Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) 29-12 (M. For.)
182
Ben Morland (11-29) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 11-29 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Gavin Chohon (Niobrara/Verdigre) 30-23 won by fall over Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 11-29 (Fall 1:38)
- Cons. Round 2 - Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 11-29 won by fall over Joshua Christian (East Butler) 6-21 (Fall 2:14)
- Cons. Round 3 - Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 11-29 won by fall over Miguel Balvantin (Ponca) 9-23 (Fall 2:02)
- Cons. Semi - Calvin Dather (Crofton-Bloomfield) 18-21 won by fall over Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 11-29 (Fall 2:09)
- 5th Place Match - Colby Wathor (Quad County Northeastt) 20-17 won by fall over Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) 11-29 (Fall 1:11)
195
Caden Arens (7-11) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Matt Logue (Ponca) 23-10 won by fall over Caden Arens (Norfolk Catholic) 7-11 (Fall 2:17)
- Cons. Round 1 - Caden Arens (Norfolk Catholic) 7-11 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Semi - Kolby Casey (Quad County Northeastt) 27-8 won by fall over Caden Arens (Norfolk Catholic) 7-11 (Fall 1:39)
- 5th Place Match - Caden Arens (Norfolk Catholic) 7-11 won by fall over Evan Glaser (Lutheran High Northeast) 2-5 (Fall 3:16)
220
Ben Sousek (13-11) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 41-1 won by fall over Ben Sousek (Norfolk Catholic) 13-11 (Fall 0:25)
- Cons. Round 1 - Ben Sousek (Norfolk Catholic) 13-11 won by fall over Grayson Petersen (Plainview) 3-14 (Fall 2:45)
- Cons. Semi - Martin Carrillo (Wayne) 21-7 won by fall over Ben Sousek (Norfolk Catholic) 13-11 (Fall 0:27)
- 5th Place Match - Ben Sousek (Norfolk Catholic) 13-11 won by fall over Kemper Carlson (Ponca) 5-11 (Fall 4:26)
285
Isaac Wilcox (29-6) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 29-6 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 29-6 won by fall over Jacob Stromberg (Palmer) 24-27 (Fall 2:38)
- Semifinal - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 29-6 won by decision over Darion Earth (Winnebago) 34-12 (Dec 4-0)
- 1st Place Match - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 29-6 won by fall over Paxton Bartels (Crofton-Bloomfield) 27-14 (Fall 3:01)
160
Johan Rojas (17-15) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Round 1 - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 17-15 won by fall over Sutton Ehlers (Quad County Northeastt) 19-21 (Fall 1:53)
- Round 2 - Aiden Cook (Ponca) 25-9 won by decision over Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 17-15 (Dec 6-3)
- Round 3 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) 44-4 won by fall over Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 17-15 (Fall 3:31)
- Round 4 - Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 17-15 won by decision over Korth Kale (Hartington CC) 11-30 (Dec 6-4)
- Round 5 - Trevin Brecka (East Butler) 20-8 won by fall over Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) 17-15 (Fall 2:48)
182
Collin Schroeder (0-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Lucas Hammer (Plainview) 25-7 won by fall over Collin Schroeder (Lutheran High Northeast) 0-7 (Fall 1:46)
- Cons. Round 1 - Collin Schroeder (Lutheran High Northeast) 0-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 - Barret Obermiller-Snyder (Grand Island Central Catholic) 7-15 won by fall over Collin Schroeder (Lutheran High Northeast) 0-7 (Fall 1:19)
195
Evan Glaser (2-5) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Ty Tramp (Crofton-Bloomfield) 22-16 won by fall over Evan Glaser (Lutheran High Northeast) 2-5 (Fall 0:48)
- Cons. Round 1 - Evan Glaser (Lutheran High Northeast) 2-5 won by fall over RJ Urbanec (Winnebago) 11-21 (Fall 1:19)
- Cons. Semi - Matt Logue (Ponca) 23-10 won by fall over Evan Glaser (Lutheran High Northeast) 2-5 (Fall 1:13)
- 5th Place Match - Caden Arens (Norfolk Catholic) 7-11 won by fall over Evan Glaser (Lutheran High Northeast) 2-5 (Fall 3:16)
220
Jazper Ames (21-2) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
- Quarterfinal - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 21-2 won by fall over Grayson Petersen (Plainview) 3-14 (Fall 0:14)
- Semifinal - Chet Wichmann (Palmer) 41-1 won by decision over Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 21-2 (Dec 3-1)
- Cons. Semi - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 21-2 won by fall over Kemper Carlson (Ponca) 5-11 (Fall 0:44)
- 3rd Place Match - Jazper Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 21-2 won by medical forfeit over Martin Carrillo (Wayne) 21-7 (M. For.)
285
Chantz Ames (17-7) placed 5th and scored 15.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 17-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 17-7 won by fall over Beau Hrbek (Niobrara/Verdigre) 23-27 (Fall 3:34)
- Semifinal - Paxton Bartels (Crofton-Bloomfield) 27-14 won by decision over Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 17-7 (Dec 4-2)
- Cons. Semi - Jacob Stromberg (Palmer) 24-27 won by fall over Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 17-7 (Fall 1:33)
- 5th Place Match - Chantz Ames (Lutheran High Northeast) 17-7 won by fall over Beau Hrbek (Niobrara/Verdigre) 23-27 (Fall 2:42)