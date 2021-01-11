Norfolk Catholic wrestlers finish 1-4 in Wilber/Clatonia Duals on Friday; fifth place finish at Malcolm on Saturday

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a fifth place finish at the Malcolm Invite last Saturday.
Dominic Liess (106) placed first. Allan Olander (145) & Brandon Kollars (170) finished second. Carter Wattier (138), Noah Wattier (152), & Francisco Mendez (160) got fourth. The Knights, who went 1-4 at the Wilber/Clatonia Dual Tournament on Friday, are now 5-9 in duals this season. The team has a remaining schedule which includes tournaments at Cross County, Oakland/Craig, and Plainview. Norfolk Catholic will return to action on Thursday when they compete in a triangular at Creighton with Summerland involved and then take part in the Cross County Invite on Saturday.