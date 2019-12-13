Norfolk Catholic wrestlers fall in opening dual of season

The Wayne wrestling team defeated Norfolk Catholic in the Knights' opening dual of the season on Thursday night.

Final Score:     Wayne 48 Norfolk Catholic 33

113: Zachary McMcanigal (WAYN) over (NOCA) (For.)

120: Ashton Munsell (WAYN) over (NOCA) (For.)

126: Reece Jaqua (WAYN) over (NOCA) (For.)

132: Kanyon Talton (NOCA) over Eli Barner (WAYN) (Fall 4:20)

138: Lance Muhs (WAYN) over (NOCA) (For.)

145: Allan Olander (NOCA) over (WAYN) (For.)

152: Wyatt Smydra (NOCA) over James Dorcey (WAYN) (Fall 2:19)

160: Noah Wattier (NOCA) over Aiden Liston (WAYN) (Dec 9-3)

170: Francisco Mendez (NOCA) over Matus Snopek (WAYN) (Fall 0:41)

182: Reid Korth (WAYN) over Ben Morland (NOCA) (Fall 0:48)

195: Cade Janke (WAYN) over (NOCA) (For.)

220: Issac Wilcox (NOCA) over Martin Carrillo (WAYN) (Fall 4:11)

285: Logan Schafer (WAYN) over (NOCA) (For.) 106: Wyatt Heikes (WAYN) over (NOCA) (For.)

“We were a little short handed.  There were only 6 contested matches and we won 5 of them.  Our boys came out and wrestled tough.  It is a good place to start and we look forward to when we get to full strength.” Coach Henry Aschoff

The Knight will next compete in the Stanton Invite at 9:30 am Saturday.

