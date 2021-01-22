Norfolk Catholic wrestlers fall in duals to Pierce & Battle Creek

The Norfolk Catholic wrestlers dropped two duals at home on Thursday night to Pierce & Battle Creek.
The Knights fell to the Bluejays 48-25 and then 36-32 to the Braves. Norfolk Catholic is now 7-11 in duals this season. Pierce defeated Battle Creek in their dual 47-30.
Pierce defeated Norfolk Catholic 48-25
- 145 - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) over Zach Meier (Pierce) Maj 9-0
- 152 - Ashton Schweitzer (Pierce) over Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) Fall 3:48
- 160 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) over Michael Kruntorad (Pierce) Dec 11-7
- 170 - Zander Schweitzer (Pierce) over Ben Morland (Norfolk Catholic) Fall 1:09
- 182 - Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) over Colton Fritz (Pierce) Fall 1:52
- 195 - Ren Gleason (Pierce) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 - Nick Erickson (Pierce) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) over Travis Jensen (Pierce) Fall 1:02
- 106 - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) over Zakary Abler (Pierce) Fall 3:58
- 113 - Double Forfeit
- 120 - Isaiah Adams (Pierce) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 126 - Brock Bolling (Pierce) over Noah Morland (Norfolk Catholic) Fall 1:38
- 132 - Blake Bolling (Pierce) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 138 - Jayden Coulter (Pierce) over Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) Fall 1:30
Battle Creek defeated Norfolk Catholic 36-32
- 160 - Mason Weidner (Norfolk Catholic) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 170 - Francisco Mendez (Norfolk Catholic) over Kaden Warneke (Battle Creek) TF 21-6
- 182 - Kase Thompson (Battle Creek) over Brandon Kollars (Norfolk Catholic) Fall 3:22
- 195 - Jeston Hassler (Battle Creek) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 220 - Jacob Ottis (Battle Creek) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 - Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) over Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek) UTB 5-3
- 106 - Dominic Liess (Norfolk Catholic) over Garrett Finke (Battle Creek) Dec 13-6
- 113 - Afftynn Stusse (Battle Creek) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 120 - Jaxson Hassler (Battle Creek) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 126 - Caden Meinke (Battle Creek) over Noah Morland (Norfolk Catholic) Fall 1:15
- 132 - Double Forfeit
- 138 - Kanyon Talton (Norfolk Catholic) over Hunter Kreikemeier (Battle Creek) Fall 1:12
- 145 - Allan Olander (Norfolk Catholic) over Korbyn Battershaw (Battle Creek) Dec 3-2
- 152 - Noah Wattier (Norfolk Catholic) over Kaleb Kummer (Battle Creek) Fall 5:30
152
Ashton Schweitzer (Pierce) over Kaleb Kummer (Battle Creek) (MD 12-2)
0
4
160
Michael Kruntorad (Pierce) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
170
Zander Schweitzer (Pierce) over Kaden Warneke (Battle Creek) (MD 13-2)
0
4
182
Kase Thompson (Battle Creek) over Colton Fritz (Pierce) (Fall 1:14)
6
0
195
Ren Gleason (Pierce) over Jeston Hassler (Battle Creek) (Fall 3:39)
0
6
220
Nick Erickson (Pierce) over Jacob Ottis (Battle Creek) (Fall 1:51)
0
6
285
Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek) over Travis Jensen (Pierce) (Fall 0:20)
6
0
106
Garrett Finke (Battle Creek) over Zakary Abler (Pierce) (Fall 1:31)
6
0
113
Afftynn Stusse (Battle Creek) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
120
Isaiah Adams (Pierce) over Jaxson Hassler (Battle Creek) (Dec 7-4)
0
3
126
Brock Bolling (Pierce) over Unknown (For.)
0
6
132
Blake Bolling (Pierce) over Brayton Croghan (Battle Creek) (Fall 2:51)
0
6
138
Jayden Coulter (Pierce) over Hunter Kreikemeier (Battle Creek) (Fall 1:01)
0
6
145
Korbyn Battershaw (Battle Creek) over Unknown (For.)
6
0
Team Score:
30
47