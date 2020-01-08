Norfolk Catholic wrestlers drop home dual to Logan View

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team dropped a 57-15 home decision to Logan View last night. The Knights are now 3-6 in duals this season.
Norfolk Catholic 15 Logan View 57
285: Alex Miller (LOVI) over Collin Glaser (NOCA) (Fall 1:26)
106: Jacob McGee (LOVI) over (NOCA) (For.)
113: Wesley Hussey (LOVI) over Clayton Christensen (NOCA) (Fall 0:27)
120: Dru Mueller (LOVI) over (NOCA) (For.)
126: Kayden Gregory (LOVI) over (NOCA) (For.)
132: Hunter McNulty (LOVI) over Carter Wattier (NOCA) (Fall 2:17)
138: Allan Olander (NOCA) over Jadin Beckwith (LOVI) (Fall 1:40)
145: Wyatt Smydra (NOCA) over Baylor Kaup (LOVI) (Fall 3:31)
152: Roberto Valdivia (LOVI) over Noah Wattier (NOCA) (Fall 2:57)
160: Francisco Mendez (NOCA) over Ty Miller (LOVI) (Dec 7-5)
170: Dylan Silva (LOVI) over Ben Morland (NOCA) (Fall 0:45)
182: Double Forfeit
195: Logan Booth (LOVI) over Caden Arens (NOCA) (Fall 1:06)
220: Andrew Cone (LOVI) over Issac Wilcox (NOCA) (Dec 10-4)
“Logan View is a top 10 Class C team and we battled, but at some of the weights , they are just better than us. Allan, Wyatt, and Francisco all wrestled well to get wins. Isaac battled, that same guy pinned him in the first period last Saturday. We head to Wilber on Friday and David City Aquinas on Saturday.” – Coach Aschoff