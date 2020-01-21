Norfolk Catholic wrestlers coming off fifth place finish at Cross County; back in action on Thursday

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a fifth place finish at the Cross County Invitational in Stromsburg last Saturday.
Central City was the champion with 283.5 points. They won by 56 points. The Knights totaled 165 points. Norfolk Catholic’s Wyatt Smydra (145) & Issac Wilcox (220) placed second. Francisco Mendez (160) was third. Kanyon Talton (126) finished fourth, Allan Olander (138) placed fifth, and Hugo Sanchez (132) was sixth. Smydra became the all-time winningest wrestler in Norfolk Catholic history with a pin in a dual win over Creighton last Thursday. This year the Knights have a second place, a seventh, a fifth place, and a tenth place finish. They are also 4-6 in duals. The team’s remaining schedule includes tournaments at Oakland/Craig, Plainview, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic will host their own invite on February 8th. They will also visit Battle Creek for a triangular on Thursday with Pierce involved and then Madison for a dual on January 30th.