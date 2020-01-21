Norfolk Catholic wrestlers coming off fifth place finish at Cross County; back in action on Thursday

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team is coming off a fifth place finish at the Cross County Invitational in Stromsburg last Saturday. 

Central City was the champion with 283.5 points.  They won by 56 points.  The Knights totaled 165 points.  Norfolk Catholic’s Wyatt Smydra (145) & Issac Wilcox (220) placed second.  Francisco Mendez (160) was third.  Kanyon Talton (126) finished fourth, Allan Olander (138) placed fifth, and Hugo Sanchez (132) was sixth.  Smydra became the all-time winningest wrestler in Norfolk Catholic history with a pin in a dual win over Creighton last Thursday.  This year the Knights have a second place, a seventh, a fifth place, and a tenth place finish.  They are also 4-6 in duals.  The team’s remaining schedule includes tournaments at Oakland/Craig, Plainview, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek.  Norfolk Catholic will host their own invite on February 8th.  They will also visit Battle Creek for a triangular on Thursday with Pierce involved and then Madison for a dual on January 30th.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including a career-best eleven three-pointers, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the equally depleted Golden State Warriors 129-124 in overtime.  Lillard's previous career high was 60 points earlier this season against…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 20, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 20, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have earned trips to Miami for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.  San Francisco is heading to the game for the first time since 2013, while Kansas City is ending a half-century Super Bowl drought.  The 49ers cruised to a 37-20 win over the Green Bay Pac…