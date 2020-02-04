Norfolk Catholic, WPGACC, Crofton, & Battle Creek earn wins at Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament on Monday; Boys Tourney resumes on Tuesday

The Mid State Conference Girls Basketball Tournament continued yesterday at various sites.
In games at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic High School, Norfolk Catholic beat O'Neill 57-45. Hanna Neesen had 13 points, four assists, and two steals. Anna Kassmeier netted 13 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Hayden Wolf added eleven points to the win. The Lady Knights are now 13-5 on the year and have won four games in a row and six of their last seven. Norfolk Catholic will meet West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the semifinals at Northeast Community College on Thursday at 6:15. The Lady Bluejays had no problem with Boone Central/Newman Grove in their quarterfinal game last night 59-26. In quarterfinal contests at Crofton, the host team routed Hartington Cedar Catholic 53-29 and Battle Creek beat Pierce 48-33. Battle Creek will take on Crofton in a semifinal game at Northeast Community College on Thursday at 7:45. In consolation games on Thursday at Norfolk Catholic High School, O'Neill will face Boone Central/Newman Grove at 6:15 and Pierce will play Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:45.
The Mid State Conference Boys Basketball Tournament continues today with quarterfinal action. In games at Battle Creek, in a game that can be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com, the 13-3 Braves entertain 4-13 Boone Central/Newman Grove at 6:15. Pregame coverage at 6:00. The other quarterfinal game at Battle Creek has 8-8 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic meeting 10-6 Pierce at 7:45. In quarterfinal contests at Hartington Cedar Catholic High School, 7-9 Norfolk Catholic plays 13-6 Wayne at 6:15 and 9-5 Hartington Cedar Catholic hosts 8-8 O’Neill at 7:45. The tournament will continue on Friday and Saturday.