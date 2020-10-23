Norfolk Catholic volleyball wins Mid State Conference Tournament Championship for first time since 2011

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team are Mid State Conference Tournament Champions for the first time since 2011.
The Lady Knights defeated Wayne last night in the championship match in four sets, 25-14, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20. Channatee Robles had 17 kills and 20 digs, Mary Fennessy recorded 15 kills and six blocks, Addison Corr added 13 kills and 17 digs, and Carly Marshall dished out 45 set assists and dug up 22 balls in the win. The Lady Knights improve to 21-6 while Wayne falls to 22-8. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic swept Battle Creek in the third place match 25-12, 25-14, 25-18. Hartington Cedar Catholic whitewashed Crofton in the fifth place match 25-21, 25-21, 25-21.