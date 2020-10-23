Norfolk Catholic volleyball wins Mid State Conference Tournament Championship for first time since 2011

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team are Mid State Conference Tournament Champions for the first time since 2011. 

The Lady Knights defeated Wayne last night in the championship match in four sets, 25-14, 17-25, 25-13, 25-20.  Channatee Robles had 17 kills and 20 digs, Mary Fennessy recorded 15 kills and six blocks, Addison Corr added 13 kills and 17 digs, and Carly Marshall dished out 45 set assists and dug up 22 balls in the win.  The Lady Knights improve to 21-6 while Wayne falls to 22-8.  West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic swept Battle Creek in the third place match 25-12, 25-14, 25-18.  Hartington Cedar Catholic whitewashed Crofton in the fifth place match 25-21, 25-21, 25-21.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 23, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 23, 2020

Fifth ranked Ohio State is loaded with talent and focused on making another run at the national title as the Buckeyes open at home Saturday against Nebraska at 11:00 on FOX.  The Cornhuskers have been going the other direction with just a 9-15 record in coach Scott Frost's first two seasons.…

Busy local schedule for Thursday

Busy local schedule for Thursday

The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament concludes at Norfolk Catholic High School, the 20-6 host team faces 22-7 Wayne in the Championship at 7:30.  19-8 Battle Creek plays 13-9 Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the third place match at 6:00 and 12-14 Crofton tangles with 14-12 Hart…