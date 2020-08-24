Norfolk Catholic volleyball to open season on September 1st

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team gets their 2020 season underway on Tuesday, September 1st when they host West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. 

The Lady Knights return five players with starting experience in Channatee Robles, Carly Marshall, Mary Fennessy, Taylor Kautz, and Anna Neuhalfen from last year’s Class ‘C-1’ state tournament 25-7 team.  It was the first time that Norfolk Catholic had reached the State Tournament since 2012.  The team will drop down to Class ‘C-2’ this season.  The Lady Knights’ home schedule includes matches with West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Wayne, and triangulars with Crofton & Lutheran High Northeast and Neligh/Oakdale & O’Neill.

