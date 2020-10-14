Norfolk Catholic volleyball takes down Bishop Neumann

The Omaha World Herald second ranked and Lincoln Journal Star third ranked Norfolk Catholic volleyball squad topped Bishop Neumann of Wahoo on the road last night in four sets.
Scores of the match had the Lady Knights winning 26-24, 25-20, 9-25, 25-23. Addison Corr recorded twelve kills and twelve digs. Avery Yosten had eleven kills and three blocks. Taylor Kautz dug up 18 balls and Carly Marshall dished out 35 assists. Norfolk Catholic has now won five of their last six matches and are now 17-5 on the season while the Lady Cavaliers are now 9-11.