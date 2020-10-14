Norfolk Catholic volleyball takes down Bishop Neumann

The Omaha World Herald second ranked and Lincoln Journal Star third ranked Norfolk Catholic volleyball squad topped Bishop Neumann of Wahoo on the road last night in four sets.

Scores of the match had the Lady Knights winning 26-24, 25-20, 9-25, 25-23.  Addison Corr recorded twelve kills and twelve digs.  Avery Yosten had eleven kills and three blocks.  Taylor Kautz dug up 18 balls and Carly Marshall dished out 35 assists.  Norfolk Catholic has now won five of their last six matches and are now 17-5 on the season while the Lady Cavaliers are now 9-11.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High volleyball stuns Lincoln High

Norfolk High volleyball stuns Lincoln High

The Norfolk High volleyball team surprised Lincoln High in five sets last night in the Panther gym.  Scores of the match had Norfolk winning 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11.  The 6-18 Lady Panthers had lost to the 14-11 Links on two occasions previously including last Saturday.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The New York Jets have released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, who has clashed with head coach Adam Gase during their two years together.  Bell’s latest frustrations were evident when he liked a few Twitter posts in which some suggested he should be used more in the passing game.  He…

Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

Tuesday's High School Volleyball Scoreboard

PREP VOLLEYBALL=Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14Beatrice def. Ralston, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-14Bellevue West def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 26-28, 25-12, 17-25, 15-13Blue Hill def. Lawrence-Nelson, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 15-9Boyd County def. North Central, 13-25, 25-19, 23-25, 2…