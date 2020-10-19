Norfolk Catholic volleyball ready for Mid State Conference Tournament

The Omaha World Herald second ranked and Lincoln Journal Star third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 18-6 on the year after a 2-1 week.
Last Tuesday they beat Bishop Neumann on the road in four sets and then split two matches at their own triangular on Thursday. The Lady Knights lost to O’Neill 2-0 before beating Neligh/Oakdale 2-0. This year, the Lady Knights have beaten West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pierce twice, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus twice, Summerland, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wayne, Boone Central, Crofton, Blair, David City Aquinas, Battle Creek, Douglas County West, O’Neill, Bishop Neumann, and Neligh/Oakdale while falling to Lutheran High Northeast twice, Battle Creek, Kearney Catholic, St. Paul, and O’Neill. Norfolk Catholic returns to action this evening when they host either 10-13 Crofton or 3-18 Boone Central in the quarterfinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament.