Norfolk Catholic volleyball playing well as they get ready for big test with Wayne

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 8-2 on the year and have won three matches in a row after beating Hartington Cedar Catholic in four sets, and Boone Central/Newman Grove & Stanton in two set sweeps last week. 

The Lady Knights have earned victories this season over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pierce twice, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, Lutheran High Northeast, Boone Central/Newman Grove, and Stanton.  They return to action tonight for a 7:30 match at Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 12-3 Wayne.

