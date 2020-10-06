Norfolk Catholic volleyball gets ready for busy week

The Omaha World Herald second ranked and Lincoln Journal Star third ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 12-4 on the year after a 3-2 week. 

Last Tuesday they beat Crofton while losing to Lutheran High Northeast and then topped Blair and Columbus Scotus while falling to Kearney Catholic at the Columbus Classic last Saturday.  This year, the Lady Knights have beaten West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pierce twice, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Summerland, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wayne, Boone Central, Crofton, Blair, and Columbus Scotus while falling to Lutheran High Northeast twice, Battle Creek, and Kearney Catholic.  Norfolk Catholic now gets ready for two matches this week at 8-11 David City Aquinas this evening and 17-4 Battle Creek on Thursday.

